Strength Scoop - Sunday November 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arkansas: Strength and conditioning director Jamil Walker has been let go, per the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

UTSA: The University of Texas at San Antonio Sports Performance Department is actively seeking hard-working, passionate and highly energetic applicants for their Strength and Conditioning internship program. The interns that will be chosen for this opportunity will be working with many D1 student-athletes in various capacities on a daily basis. Most of which will take place in UTSA’s state of the art Strength and Conditioning center located inside the newly built R.A.C.E Athletic Complex. These internship positions are VOLUNTARY/ NON-MONETARY. The Internship duration will be for 2023 Winter-Early Spring Academic Term (dates listed below) Start Date: January 9, 2023 End Date: May 31, 2023 Interns will have the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills, techniques, and expertise necessary to be an effective, entry-level strength and conditioning coach or graduate assistant on a collegiate or professional level. Individuals looking to get experience in the field of Sports Nutrition are encouraged to apply as well. The interns will be expected to aid the Sports Performance staff in coaching athletes across various sports at the Division I level. Interns will be expected to participate in an internship curriculum that is meant to prepare candidates for their future endeavors within the field of strength and conditioning. This curriculum will include assignments, discussions, and experience in the following areas: leadership, sports management, exercise physiology, program design/implementation, exercise instruction and techniques, Olympic lifting techniques, communication/organizational/interpersonal skills as well as coaching philosophy development and culture building. Minimum Requirements: Responsible for finding housing during internship duration. Responsible for cost of living (finding a job/source of income if needed) Preferred Requirements: CPR/AED/First Aid certified Plans on working towards a degree in a related field Working towards CSCS, SCCC, USAW, RD Experience/education in Sports Nutrition Must have a passion to pursue strength and conditioning Previous coaching experience is preferred Compensation: This internship is a VOLUNTARY/Non-paying opportunity in the field of Human Performance and/or Sports Nutrition. Completion of internship will provide interns with networking opportunities in the field as well as potential future recommendation for professional advancement and continued mentorship beyond completion of the internship. In order to determine if you’re a correct fit for our program please email the following information to either Coach Dexter Molinaro at dexter.molinaro@utsa.edu a Cover Letter Up to Date Resume 3 References.