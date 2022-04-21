Strength Scoop - Thursday April 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boston College: Boston College is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Fellowship position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, assist full time staff with their respective teams, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Merrimack College graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, USAW), and strong desire to be a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Projected start date is August 1, 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Will Franco at francow@bc.edu.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position beginning Summer 2022. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting in all aspects of Strength and Conditioning for Football, as well as, directly overseeing the design and implementation of Strength and Conditioning programs for 2-3 Olympic Sports; Maintain a safe and effective weight room with a focus on the health and welfare of the student-athlete; Supervision, organization and administration of athlete testing, computer data entry and assisting in the day-to-day operation of the J.B. Higgins Weight Room. This position requires early mornings, evenings, weekends, some holidays, and other duties as assigned. We offer a $19,000 per year position, including a tuition waiver and a stipend. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa-SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); Current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; Experience with the Olympic lifts; Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition; Experience in a Division I strength and conditioning program; Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); Strong communication skills; Ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis; Initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis; Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Playing and/or coaching experience at the Division 1 level. To apply please send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Dan Darcy at ddarcy@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is May 13, 2022.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University Football is currently seeking internship candidates for the 2022 Summer Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from May 23 rd to August 20th. This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. Summer interns that have graduated or will graduate by August with a bachelor’s degree are eligible for an Apprenticeship. Apprentices are given a stipend and all costs for the CSCCa-SCCC are covered along with team design and implementation responsibilities for varsity athletic teams. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football. Attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Assist with Sport and S&C Camps, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, May 1, 2022. Review of applicants will begin immediately.