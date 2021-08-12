Strength Scoop - Thursday August 12, 2021

Boise State: Boise State University Department of Sports Performance is now accepting applications for the position of Intern Sports Performance Coach for the 2021-2022 school year. This is a 10-month paid position ($10,000) that will work exclusively with all Olympic sports. Potential candidates will also receive a unique opportunity to be a part of our multidisciplinary Sports Performance, Health & Wellness program. The selected candidate will gain valuable experience collaborating with strength & conditioning, sports medicine, performance nutrition and sports psychology. At BSU we are striving to create a high-performance model that puts the health and well-being of the student-athlete at the forefront. Responsibilities during this internship will include but are not limited to: assisting staff with the development and implementation of training programs for all Olympic sports; demonstrating and teaching proper strength training, running and change of direction mechanics; maintaining the upkeep of facilities; and participation in an academic internship curriculum. Potential candidates should have collegiate sports performance experience. Candidates must also be working towards or have obtained SCCC or CSCS certification. CSCCa mentorship is available to assist in the eligibility of the certification. Additionally, course credit is available for eligible applicants. Candidates must be an individual of high character; should have excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; the ability to motivate student-athletes and work in collaboration with coaches and other athletic department staff. CPR and First Aid certification is also required. Interested applicants must submit a single file PDF document containing a letter of interest, resume, and a list of professional references to jarrednelson@boisestate.edu and Rayanhawili@boisestate.edu.

Guardian Caps: “There’s some scientific evidence that those are effective and have been effective. Some NFL teams are using them, so anything we think can help protect our players is certainly something we want to do. We certainly think it’s something significant that does protect the players in a better way. " - Coach Nick Saban - Request more info now!

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso is looking to quickly hire one (1) graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach to start immediately in the fall semester of 2021. The graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach will assist with Football and Olympic sports as assigned. They may also be placed in charge of 1-2 teams of their own. This position holds the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the NCAA regulations, and UTEP policies and procedures. Required: Bachelor’s degree, preferably in sports or health sciences discipline, such as Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or other related field. Also Required: CPR, AED and First Aid certification, Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) certification, and six months minimum experience in strength and conditioning. This position includes a full tuition waiver, books, and stipend, and is limited to 2 years in duration. In order to be awarded the position the candidate must be admitted to graduate school at The University of Texas at El Paso. A background check is also required by the university. Interested applicants should email a resume and at least 3 references to jleitch@utep.edu with the subject “UTEP S&C GA Position.”