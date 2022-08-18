Strength Scoop - Thursday August 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester College is accepting applications for an Assistant Sports Performance Coach. The position is a part-time, stipend position with a time commitment of 15 hours per week. Description: This position assists the Head of Sports Performance and the sports performance staff in developing, implementing, and conducting strength and conditioning programs for all 21-varsity sports. Additional responsibilities will include weight room supervision, daily upkeep, and maintenance of equipment, and additional job duties assigned by the Head of Sports Performance. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science, sports medicine, physical education, or related field required. Applicants must be certified in CPR/First Aid and CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, and/or USA-W certifications. Review of applications will start immediately and will continue until position is filled. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to Scott Hintz, Head of Sports Performance, Macalester College Athletics, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul MN 55105 or by email to shintz1@macalester.edu. Macalester College is committed to the educational benefits of diversity, and urges all interested individuals to apply.