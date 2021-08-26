Strength Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

UC-Davis: UC Davis Sports Performance has an opening for a full time Assistant Sports Performance Coach. This position will be responsible for all sports performance duties for up to 5 teams as well as assisting with football and other sports assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. Qualifications: Must have ​Certification by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or certification by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA). Must maintain certification. Possess First Aid & CPR certification. Knowledge of the rules and safety requirements of strength and conditioning training. This includes, but is not limited to, teaching techniques and safety measures for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Knowledge of athletic injury prevention and treatment/modification protocols. Experience in the field of Sports Performance with student-athletes in a collegiate setting. Knowledge of and commitment to NCAA rules and regulations. Interested applicants please use job ID 22909 and apply at this link.

Warner (NAIA - FL): Warner is looking to hire a strength and conditioning coach. The Strength & Conditioning coach is responsible for the development and management of individual and group strength training programs for all (23) men and women student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletic programs. The Strength & Conditioning Coach is expected to affirm, model, and cultivate the Christ-centered mission of Warner University and the Athletic Department. In addition to the aforementioned, this position maintains control and oversight of a budget; as well as a graduate assistant. Please send resume to athletic director chrissy.moskovits@warner.edu. See more details via this link.

New Jersey Institute of Technology: The New Jersey Institute of Technology is looking for a part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This is a 10-month position that pays $2,000 per month with no benefits and will be expected on campus between 20-25 hours per week. The assistant coach will have the opportunity to develop and implement programs for assigned teams, work with velocity-based training technology and GPS/heart rate systems, as well as play a role in the growing partnership with the Life Sciences Motion-Capture Lab. To apply, follow the instructions via this link.