Strength Scoop - Thursday August 30, 2022

Weber State: Weber State University, a Division I university member of the Big Sky Conference, is actively seeking applicants for a Part-Time Assistant Sports Performance Coach. This is a 12 month position with a total compensation of $20,000 paid out hourly. Must be willing to work early mornings, late evenings and weekends when it is called upon. Under the guidance of the Director of Sports Performance, the successful candidate will have 2 assigned teams as well as assisting with other teams as needed, including football. Gain valuable knowledge and experience via, exercise selection/progression/regression, facility management, and professional development assignments. Oversee the fueling stations and applicable interns for the fueling station. Other duties assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in exercise science or a related field. Master’s PREFERRED. CSCS or SCCC Certification and CPR/First Aid Required. Minimum 1-3 years of experience in a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. A strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Professional at the Collegiate Level, ability to maintain a flexible and demanding schedule, effective communication and leadership skills in a group setting. FEMALE APPLICANTS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED. Compensation: $20,000 per year, paid on a hourly basis. Application: E-mail a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to: Derekrosinski@weber.edu Subject “Weber State Sports Performance Assistant”. Please submit all applications by September 9th , 2022.

Valley City State: Valley City State University is searching for a Strength and Conditioning coach. The coach will develop the physical strength, speed, endurance, flexibility, and agility of VCSU student-athletes in a positive and motivating environment; design and facilitate customized programs focused on specific needs of each sport in conjunction with respective head coaches; create programs with injury prevention and rehabilitation focuses in conjunction with athletic trainers; maintain up-to-date records for all teams, along with proper testing to measure progression; and oversee, with Staff and Head Coach assistance, team workouts. $38,000 - $41,000. Comprehensive fringe benefit package including employer paid full family coverage for health insurance, NDPERS retirement, and tuition waiver benefits. More Information can be found via this link.

Western HS (Las Vegas, NV): Western HS is accepting applications for Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include: Supervision and training of Western High School’s athletic programs, execution of daily administrative and maintenance items and cooperative implementation of comprehensive programs with all athletic coaches. Desired qualifications include: Strong work ethic; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Ability to work with coaches to develop high standards and an athletic culture of excellence. Mandatory qualifications include: Nevada Teachers License or ability to become licensed in the state of Nevada and gain employment in the Clark County School District. Bachelor's Degree/ Master's Degree in Physical Education, Exercise Science or related field; NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW certifications; CPR certification and coaching experience. Individuals chosen are subject to state and district background checks and standard hiring procedures. This is a full time licensed position. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to John Norton, Athletic Director- Western High School nortoj@nv.ccsd.net