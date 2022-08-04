Strength Scoop - Thursday August 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Valparaiso: Valparaiso University’s Strength & Conditioning department is looking to fill a volunteer internship position for the Fall of 2022. The timeline for this internship is August-December with the potential of continuing throughout the school year. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the sports performance industry. This is not just a stocking shelves, cleaning & maintenance internship. You will have the opportunity to have an impact in every area of our Strength and Conditioning program including both Nutrition and our Sports Science Department. Coaching opportunities include Division 1 sports including Football. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting in assigned sports, working in both weight room facilities as well as our nutrition stations, firsthand experience with our Sports Science Department working with GPS and data tracking. Interested candidates, send cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in one pdf document to Gabe Miller at gabe.miller@valpo.edu.

SMU: SMU Football Strength & Conditioning is now accepting applications for volunteer interns for the fall of 2022. Start date is 8/29/2022. This is an unpaid position. Must be currently pursuing an undergrad or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study and possess or be working toward an accredited CSCS or SCCC certification. Please email a resume, cover letter and 3 references to Cameron Prater at cprater@smu.edu.

Millsaps: Millsaps College, a Division III school that is located in Jackson, Mississippi, is seeking an Immediate hire for a strength and conditioning assistant position. The successful candidate should have a STRONG work ethic. Primary responsibilities for this position include programing for assigned Olympic sports and assist with football. Other responsibilities include the maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and fitness center as well as other duties assigned by the head strength and conditioning coach. Required qualificationsfor this position includes a bachelor’s degree, previous strength and conditioning experience and a certification through NSCA or CSCCa. A master’s degree is preferred. Compensation includes a $6000 stipend that is paid throughout a 10-month span with housing and meals being provided. The application process will begin immediately and will remain open until the position is filled. If you are interested please send a cover letter, a resume and 3 references all as one PDF File to Coach Dallas Creamer at creamdj@millsaps.edu with the subject line saying: Millsaps Assistant Strength and Conditioning Position. Interviews will begin immediately.