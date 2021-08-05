Strength Scoop - Thursday August 5, 2021

Duke: Duke Football Sports Performance is looking to fill an UNPAID intern position tentatively starting the first week of Septmember. The purpose of this internship is to educate future coaches in foundational principles in strength and conditioning, provide hands-on experience in coaching, operating performance technology, and much more. There is no monetary compensation for these positions; however, the positions offer the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program, payment for a certification with a recognized governing body (CSCS, CSCCa, USAW), as well as the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning Preferred qualifications include: actively pursuing or obtained a degree in an Exercise Science related degree, working towards a certification with a recognized governing body, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic lifting and Powerlifting movements. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, in addition to the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Interested Applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Austin Kaigler, Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance, at austin.kaigler@duke.edu.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University in Indiana is seeking applications for a Strength & Conditioning Intern. The candidate will monitor and conduct training programs developed by the Coordinator for Athletics teams. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, daily oversight of the University weight room during. Athletics strength & conditioning sessions; equipment set-up and break-down; direct implementation of the speed, strength, flexibility and conditioning programs for teams; ensuring appropriate lifting technique, record keeping and motivation. Qualifications: Minimum of a bachelor’s degree and a background in strength and conditioning and performance. enhancement. CSCS or PES preferred. Candidates without appropriate certifications must be willing to pursue a certification. Ability to work as part of a team environment. Candidates must be coachable and demonstrate a commitment to and ability to work with a diverse student population. An understanding of and commitment to the mission of a Christian college is required. Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: This is a 10-month position (August – May). Housing and stipend provided. Position available August 1, 2021. Interested coaches can contact srock@anderson.com.

Arkansas-Little Rock: University of Arkansas at Little Rock is currently in the process of accepting applications for (1) Part-Time Athletic Performance Coach starting August of 2021. This is a paid ($18,000), non-benefited, 1 year position with the opportunity for annual renewal. Responsibilities will include, but are not be limited to, developing and implementing a periodized strength & program for 1-3 intercollegiate athletic teams and assist with others as necessary. Additional duties include assisting with and conducting periodic athleticism and strength testing, and assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility as well as other duties as assigned. The candidate must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a related field, knowledge and experience with coaching the Olympic and Power lifts, and a desire to objectively evaluate athletes as well as their own programming. Additionally, an ideal candidate should have a great work ethic, good communication skills, a desire and capacity to work in a team setting, and strong computer skills (especially in excel). Minimum requirements include a current NSCA CSCS or CSCCa SCCC, and a current CPR and AED certification (through a nationally accredited organization such as the Red Cross); we will not consider applications of candidates who have not already achieved their CSCS or SCCC. Preferred experience includes experience at the NCAA Division 1 level coaching strength and conditioning for intercollegiate athletes, experience coaching a sport at any level, playing intercollegiate athletics, and a USAW certification. If interested please send resume, cover letter, and three references IN 1 PDF to Coach John Barron Director of Athletic Performance via email at JWBarron@UALR.edu and CC.

UNC Pembroke: UNC-Pembroke is hiring an Associate Athletic Performance Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for 3-4 athletic programs and assist in strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology or similar field. Must be CSCS or CSCCA certified, CPR, AED and First Aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification within the first 30 days of beginning the position. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Masters Degree Preferred. Two to three years of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred in a graduate assistant or professional internship capacity. Compensation: This is a 10 month position that includes a $20,000 stipend ($2,000/month), No Additional Benefits. Along with continuing education opportunities. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at cory.minnie@uncp.edu. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.

Delaware State: The Delaware State University department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applications for 1 PAID administrative Intern (1000.00 a month for 10 months). Responsibilities include: Assisting with the supervision and training of DSU’s 18 Division 1 intercollegiate athletic programs including Football & Men’s Basketball; Assisting with daily administrative and maintenance items; Completion of various educational assignments during the internship. Qualifications include: Strong work ethic; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Desire to further one’s career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Preferred qualifications include: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Physical Education, Exercise Science or related field; NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW certifications; CPR certification and coaching experience. Applicants send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references (1 PDF document) to Todd Riedel triedel@desu.edu.