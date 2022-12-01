Strength Scoop - Thursday December 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Charlotte: FootballScoop can confirm that former Georgia Tech strength coach Lew Caralla will be the new strength coach on Biff Poggis staff. Caralla was at Michigan as an assistant strength coach when Henry Poggi (Biffs son) was a player. Bruce Feldman reported it initially.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University is inviting applications for the position of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The position includes a Stipend & Housing but no benefits. A Bachelor’s degree and a current certification from NCSA or CSCCA is required. A current CPR/First Aid/AED certification is required. This position will be the Top Assistant with Football as well as having GPS Responsibilities. The Position will also be responsible for Directing Strength & Conditioning for W. Soccer, Softball & W. Golf. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and provide contact information for three references in ONE PDF to Gabe.Miller@valpo.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Georgia Tech: Lew Caralla, who won our FootballScoop Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award while at Buffalo, is not being retained by Brent Key.