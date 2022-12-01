Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Thursday December 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UIU October 23

Charlotte: FootballScoop can confirm that former Georgia Tech strength coach Lew Caralla will be the new strength coach on Biff Poggis staff. Caralla was at Michigan as an assistant strength coach when Henry Poggi (Biffs son) was a player. Bruce Feldman reported it initially.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University is inviting applications for the position of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The position includes a Stipend & Housing but no benefits. A Bachelor’s degree and a current certification from NCSA or CSCCA is required. A current CPR/First Aid/AED certification is required. This position will be the Top Assistant with Football as well as having GPS Responsibilities. The Position will also be responsible for Directing Strength & Conditioning for W. Soccer, Softball & W. Golf. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and provide contact information for three references in ONE PDF to Gabe.Miller@valpo.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Georgia Tech: Lew Caralla, who won our FootballScoop Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award while at Buffalo, is not being retained by Brent Key.

You May Like

QwikCut October

Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 30, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Coach Comm

Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 29, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday November 28, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

Strength Scoop - Sunday November 27, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Coach Comm

Strength Scoop - Tuesday November 22, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday November 21, 2022

By Doug Samuels
Sideline Power January

Strength Scoop - Friday November 18, 2022

By Doug Samuels
UIU October 23

Strength Scoop - Thursday November 17, 2022

By Doug Samuels