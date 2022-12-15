Strength Scoop - Thursday December 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Missouri State: The Missouri State Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for the position of VOLUNTEER INTERN for the SPRING of 2023. DURATION is from January 16th to May 12th. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and participation in the internship curriculum. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, HOUSING, OR TRANSPORTATION will be provided. However, interns will receive experience working in a Division 1 training environment and have the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities and/or receive college credit if applicable. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to David Consiglio, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, at dc29e@missouristate.edu.

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso Strength & Conditioning program is currently accepting applications for volunteer strength and conditioning interns for spring semester of 2023. This is an UNPAID position that will last for the duration of the semester with an estimated start date of January 19, 2023 and an estimated finish in May 2023. An educational curriculum will be provided as well as practical experience working with student-athletes. Required qualifications include working towards or completion of Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, a strong work ethic, able to work a minimum of 20 hours a week, and a strong desire to learn. Preferred qualifications: CSCS or CSCCA certification and current CPR/AED certification. Responsibilities to include: cleaning and maintenance of Larry K. Durham Weight Room, assisting or observing training sessions of all sports teams, distribution of supplements and nutrition, set up and break down for all workouts, and other duties as assigned. A background check is required. Please submit a resume and three professional references to Jonathan Leitch at jleitch@utep.edu. Subject line should read: “UTEP S & C Internship Application”