Strength Scoop - Thursday December 16, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Florida: Sources tell us that the Gators are adding Joe Danos as an assistant strength coach. Danos was on the Giants strength staff from 2013-19.

Virginia: Adam Smotherman, who was Clemson’s senior associate strength and conditioning coach and noted "get-back-guy" for defensive coordinator Brent Venables, is joining Tony Elliott's staff at UVA.

Ultimate Strike Plate: Hand placement and hand fighting are the most important part of maintaining or shedding blocks. The Ultimate Strike Plate gives you a WINNING edge by allowing your players 4,000+ additional hand strikes each year (no partner needed). Click on this link for additional information and order now for free shipping.