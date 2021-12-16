Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Strength Scoop - Thursday December 16, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Florida: Sources tell us that the Gators are adding Joe Danos as an assistant strength coach. Danos was on the Giants strength staff from 2013-19.

Virginia: Adam Smotherman, who was Clemson’s senior associate strength and conditioning coach and noted "get-back-guy" for defensive coordinator Brent Venables, is joining Tony Elliott's staff at UVA.

