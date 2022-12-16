Strength Scoop - Thursday December 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North American (NAIA - TX): North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX (Houston area) is currently seeking a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams (Football, M/W Basketball, M/W Soccer, Cross Country, Track) ; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) SCCC, CSCS, NSCA, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. This position will start as soon 1/15/2023. Interested candidate can email resume, cover letter, and 3 professional references to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have previous strength and conditioning experience in collegiate setting. No phone calls please.

Elizabeth City State: ECSU is looking to hire a head strength coach. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach is responsible for designing, implementing performance programming, and monitoring weight training and conditioning for 10 varsity sports, and daily weight room upkeep. Constant communication from the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach to the head sport coaches, and athletic training staff will be required. In addition, the program is responsible for instructing and preparing student-athletes for successful competition and performance in all sports. A Bachelor’s degree is required. A Master’s degree is preferred, with an emphasis in Exercise Science, Exercise Physiology, Physical Education, Kinesiology or closely related field (including but not limited to Exercise and Sport Science, Exercise Physiology, Physiology, Athletic Training, or Rehabilitation Sciences). Certification Needed: Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCA), or National Association of Sports Medicine (NASM). More details, and how to apply via this link.

Angelo State: Angelo State University located in San Angelo, TX is currently seeking a highly motivated candidate for the position of Graduate Assistant in Strength and Conditioning for the Spring 2023 Semester which will carry on into 2023/24 academic year. The dates of the assistantship will be from approximately January 2023 through May 2023 (5 months) for the Spring Semester and then 10 months for the following academic year starting in August and going through May 2024. COMPENSATION for this position if selected includes 6 hours of tuition waiver per semester, $5,000 for the length of the Graduate Assistantship (5 months January-May and $10,000 for the following academic school year of 10 months) broken down into monthly payments. Valuable coaching experience will be gained working with a variety of highly successful DII sports, as well as professional development opportunities, daily learning opportunities, resources and assistance in preparing for major certifications such as the CSCS, and professional references for future opportunities in the field. RESPONSIBILITIES are as follows but not limited to assisting the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in program implementation of each sport, design and implementation of individual/team training sessions, set up prior to and break down following training sessions, and routine organization/cleaning of the weight room. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: current enrollment at Angelo State University (with proof of enrollment), First Aid/CPR/AED Certification, a current Resume and three (3) Letters of Recommendation, a strong work ethic, reliability, a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, a desire to learn and be challenged, and a daily positive attitude. PREFFERED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: Current CSCS, USAW, or SCCC or similar certification in the field or currently working towards obtaining one; knowledge of different training philosophies, Olympic lifts, and how to structure and execute a successful strength and conditioning program, experience in collegiate strength and conditioning either through past internships or playing Collegiate Sports. IF INTERESTED, please forward a copy of your updated cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jaren Borland at jaren.borland@angelo.edu Interviews to start immediately, position will stay open until filled.