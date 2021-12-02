Strength Scoop - Thursday December 2, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (4) for the Winter/Spring (Jan 5th, 2022 start date). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.

Stephen F. Austin: The Stephen F. Austin Sports Performance Staff is looking to develop 1-2 VOLUNTEER interns. The internship will start January 8th, 2021. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to take part in a competitive internship that will teach all aspects of working in Sports Performance at the Division I level. The curriculum will include working hands-on with our DI athletes (including Football) as well as weight room management, administrative duties, and professional development with additional opportunities to be earned. For this opportunity, we are looking for individuals with a strong desire to pursue a career as a strength and conditioning professional. Qualified applicants will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or be working towards their CSCS or CSCCa certification. This internship will take place under the supervision of a CSCCa-approved mentor. CPR/AED certification is mandatory. To apply, send an email with your resume, a short cover letter, and a list of three professional references in one file to JP D’Este at Jon-Paolo.DEste@sfasu.edu.

Alabama State: The Alabama State University department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applicants for Strength & Conditioning Volunteer Interns or Work-study Students for the Winter/Spring semester of 2022. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED, but Work-Study compensation may be available for Alabama State University students. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (CSCS; SCCC; USAW or NCSF) are preferred, but NOT required. Candidates must be working towards a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our athletes and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a high school or collegiate strength coach. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a resume and three references in ONE PDF document to or caninye@alasu.edu.



