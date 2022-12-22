Strength Scoop - Thursday December 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: AJ Artis, who spent the past few seasons at USF as director of strength and conditioning, has accepted the same role at Georgia Tech. Also joinig him are; Byron Jerideau (associate director of football strength and performance / accountability), Jordan Diaz (director of speed and associate director of football performance), Tyler Smith (assistant director of football strength and conditioning), and Sean Boyle (performance manager / assistant director of football strength and conditioning).

Akron: Former Kent State strength coach Jeff Sobol has accepted the same role at Akron, per source.

Charlotte: As we previously reported, the addition of former Georgia Tech strength coach Lew Caralla is now official.

Iowa State: Reid Kagy, from Boise State, has been announced as the new director of strength and conditioning for the Cyclones.

Louisville: The University of Louisville Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Spring 2023 Internships. The internship is designed to provide learning opportunities that bridge the gap between theory and application, exposure to state-of-the-art training and athlete monitoring technologies, and overall coaching development. Must be highly motivated to become a strength and conditioning coach, possess excellent communication skills, have a desire to learn, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment; CSCS or SCCC preferred. Upon completion of the internship program, individuals will have a better understanding of program design, the potential to earn recommendations for future opportunities, and receive college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1 page max) and a minimum of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoff Stanford at Geoff@GoCards.com