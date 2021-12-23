Strength Scoop - Thursday December 23, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Cal: University of California Berkeleys Athletic Performance Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring of 2022. We are looking to fill positions immediately, the internship will conclude at the end of May 2022. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State is looking to hire a head strength coach. The candidate would oversee the entire Athletic Department Strength and Conditioning Program. This is a restricted earnings position. The individual will report to the Athletic Director. Qualifications Required Qualifications: CSCS Certification, Bachelor's degree, Master’s preferred. A valid driver's license, official academic transcript(s) and the successful result of a background check are mandatory. The ideal candidate will have strong interpersonal, organizational, and written/oral communication skills as well as demonstrated success as an assistant at the collegiate level. You will be required to attach a résumé, cover letter, and three references (with phone numbers and email addresses). The review of applications will begin immediately. Please send the required materials to jpennin1@wvstateu.edu.