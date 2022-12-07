Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Thursday December 7, 2022

Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic University Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking to fill volunteer intern positions for the Spring 2023 semester. This is an UNPAID, volunteer intern position. However, you will gain insight into all facets of a D1 Conference USA football strength and conditioning program, data collection skills, intimate understanding of multiple technologies (catapult, polar, vmax pro, brower, dasher, and more), education in program design and application, as well as the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to assisting strength staff in supervision and execution of training protocol, assisting director of sports science in data collection and analysis, set up and breakdown of training sessions, as well as daily facility maintenance and other tasks assigned by strength and conditioning coordinator. Individuals will also get the opportunity to assist director of strength and conditioning for women’s basketball and swim and dive teams. Candidates applying should be aspiring strength and conditioning professionals, have obtained or in the process of obtaining a bachelor's degree, have outstanding attention to detail, positive energy, work ethic and are seeking to get either CSCS / SCCC / USAW certifications. If interested please submit resume and 3 professional references in one document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach, Corey Fatony at cfatony@fau.edu

