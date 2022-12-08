Strength Scoop - Thursday December 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arizona State (AZ): Arizona State University is currently accepting applications for the SPRING 2023 volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the SPRING 2023 training session, JANUARY - MAY, with the opportunity to stay longer. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL sports performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL sports performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Clayton Kirven at clayton.kirven@asu.edu.

Valdosta State: Valdosta State University Department of Strength & Conditioning is now seeking 2-3 candidates to serve as an Intern strength & conditioning Coach for Spring 2023. This is an UNPAID position that will grant the candidate(s) the opportunity to work with all 14 intercollegiate sports. Responsibilities during this internship will include but are not limited to: assisting staff with the design and implementation of training programs for all sports; demonstrating and teaching proper lifting techniques, maintaining the upkeep of facilities and participation in an academic internship curriculum. Candidates should also be working towards or have obtained an SCCC or CSCS certification. Course credit will be available for eligible applicants. Candidates must be an individual of high character; should have excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; the ability to motivate student-athletes and work in collaboration with coaches and other athletic department staff. CPR and First Aid certification is also required. Interested applicants must submit a resume and a list of 3 professional references to Graduate Assistant S&C coach Marc Struck at mstruck@valdosta.edu with the subject line "Spring Internship Application".

Wingate: The program is looking to hire an assistant performance coach. Duties: Design and implement sports performance programs for Olympic Sports Teams assigned by the Director of Sports Performance, as well as assist with the other sports teams of the university, Effectively teach and execute proper technique of lifts and drills; strong command and supervision of team workouts, Assist sports medicine staff with rehabilitation of sports related injuries to student-athletes, Coordinate and mentor current/future interns and volunteer Sport Performance coaches. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, Current NSCA CSCS or CSCCa SCCC certification, One + years of collegiate or professional sports performance experience, CPR/AED and First Aid certification. Preferred Qualifications: Master’s degree from an accredited college or university, Certifications encouraged: USAW, FMS, CISSN, PRI, etc. Please email Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 references to the Director of Sports Performance at d.brovero@wingate.edu by December 31st.