Strength Scoop - Thursday December 9, 2021

Cal: University of California BerkeleysAthletic Performance Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the Summer of 2021. We are looking to fill positions immediately, the internship will conclude at the end of May 2022.This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu

TCU: TCU currently has internship positions available for the 2022 SPRING SEMESTER. Start date: January 4-10 th 2022. Internships through the TCU Sports Performance department are currently available for the for those who would like to pursue a career in strength & conditioning. The TCU Sports Performance. Department is a teaching department that offers our interns hands-on experience as well as prepares them to become qualified Strength & Conditioning professionals. Interns will have the opportunity to work with all TCU’s Men’s and Women’s sports totaling more than 400 student- athletes. This is a non-paid position but offers the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Applicants should be: Working towards a certification through NSCA, or CSCCa. Desire to make strength and conditioning your desired profession. Previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or previous collegiate athletic experience. Pursuit of Bachelor’s degree or already possess a Bachelor’s degree. To apply please send resume and 3 professional references to Zach Dechant at z.dechant@tcu.edu.

Greensboro: The Greensboro College Football Performance is accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning (3) Volunteer Interns for the Winter/Spring Semester 2022 (January 10- April 30, 2022). The opportunity to intern with Greensboro Football is intended to provide you hands on experience coaching specific to Football, utilizing various sport science technologies as well as classroom-style specific education. Qualifications:Applicants must be certified or working toward certification with the CSCCa (SCCC) or the NSCA (CSCS) and have current CPR/AED certification. The successful candidate(s) must possess strong communication and motivational skills as well as the ability and commitment to work within the mission and purpose of Greensboro College. Candidate must have a desire to learn more about the strength and conditioning profession, have knowledge of multi-joint strength movements, Olympic lifts, and basic knowledge of the human anatomy.Compensation:There is no monetary compensation for this position. Accepted applicants may be able to receive college credit and a recommendation for future employment upon completion of the internship.To Apply:Email a resume and three references (Names and Phone Numbers) to Cedric Walthaw Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, at cedric.walthaw@greensboro.edu.

Howard Payne (D-III - TX): Howard Payne University, a NCAA Division III institution in Brownwood, TX is looking for a Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant to begin January 2022. Responsibilities for potential candidates will include but are not limited to: Assisting the Head Strength & Conditioning. Coach in the development, implementation, and supervision of sports performance programs for 12 Div. III varsity sports, instruct and coach athletes on proper training technique, maintain facilities, set up and break down training sessions, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Potential candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in a related field and a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Candidates must also hold a Certification from one of the following organizations: NSCA – CSCS, USAW Level 1 Sports Performance Coach, or CSCCa – SCCC. The candidate must be up to date on CPR/AED certification or obtain within 30 days of start date. Send resume, cover letter, and three professional references to Aaron Gill – Head Strength and Conditioning Coach – Howard Payne University. agill@hputx.edu