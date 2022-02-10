Strength Scoop - Thursday February 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for three (3) UNPAID internship positions for the Summer 2022 Semester (May 25th – July 29 th). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach at Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.

Limestone (D-II - SC): Limestone University is accepting applicants for a Football Strength & Conditioning Coach. Under the supervision of the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance, the candidate will assist with design, develop and delivery of comprehensive strength, speed, agility, and conditioning programs for all assigned Intercollegiate Athletic teams with an emphasis in Football. Establish annual testing and performance measures. Teach proper execution, techniques and safety for all lifts and movement drills. Communicate and work in partnership with athletic trainers to provide an integrated program of injury prevention, reconditioning and performance training. Implement and enforce all rules, policies, and procedures, with regard to the Strength and Conditioning department. Assist with other sport programs and the day-to-day operation of the training facility as required by the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance. Application can be accessed via this link under the Staff/Administration heading (#890).