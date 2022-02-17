Strength Scoop - Thursday February 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Army: Apply now to Army West Point’s one-of-a-kind Olympic Strength Internship!! This is a volunteer, unpaid internship and—let’s be honest—you will be expected to do boring, menial, grunt work. But you can also expect to be treated with dignity and respect! We will take you be by the hand through our curriculum which we designed to give you the knowledge and experience that can’t be had through a kinesiology degree or a certification exam. By the end of your internship, you will have your own, personal written coaching philosophy in hand. You will have your own, personal S&C programs from a variety of sports—programs designed in Microsoft Excel and polished enough to be taken on a future interview. You will have your own, personal network of strength coaches from around the country. You will have hands-on experience working with athletes (and if you’re properly certified, we may even let you spearhead a team on your own). In short, we are here to help you become a coach and get a job! Can we trust you? Are you committed to excellence in the profession? Do you genuinely care about others? Are you currently certified in CPR/AED? We require you to be able to say ‘yes’ to all these questions. We prefer you to have a CSCS or SCCC certification. The internship begins August 8th and runs through 2022-2023 academic school year. However, if you’d like to start immediately, we should be able to accommodate you. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a single PDF file to Andrew Grubb at andrew.grubb@westpoint.edu.

Weber State (FCS): Weber State Athletics Sports Performance, a Division I university member of the Big Sky Conference, is actively seeking motivated individuals for the UNPAID internship program this SUMMER. There are 2-3 spots available with Football, and 1 spot available with Olympic Sports, specifically basketball. The internship program will run from MAY 20 TH thru July 29 th . Interns will gain practical experience working in a Sports Performance Setting. Over the course of the semester interns can expect to work early morning, late afternoon, and/or weekend hours. As an intern you can expect to assist with all team training sessions. Gain valuable knowledge and experience via, exercise selection/progression/regression, facility management, and professional development assignments. The goal of the internship program is to develop the skills and coaching experience that prepare successful interns for graduate assistant positions at the conclusion of their time in the program. Requirements: Graduate, or Undergraduate students working towards a degree in exercise science or related field, OR post graduate students looking to gain experience in a Division 1 setting. A strong desire to become a Sports Performance Professional at the Collegiate Level, ability to maintain a flexible and demanding schedule, effective communication and leadership skills in a group setting. Compensation: Academic credit and professional experience only, this is an UNPAID internship. Application: Interested candidates must email a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to: Derekrosinski@weber.edu Subject “Weber State Sports Performance Internship”.

Santa Clara University: Santa Clara University Sports Performance is currently seeking applicants for 2-3 Volunteer Sports Performance internship positions for Spring 2022 (March – June. Flexible start/end date) The successful candidate will have the opportunity to assist and coach various sports under the direction of the full-time staff, receive hands on experience with Catapult, FYTT, Hawkins Dynamic Force Plates & other technology as assigned, as well as completing an internship curriculum. This is an NSCA CEU Approved Internship Program. This is a non-paid volunteer position, but upon completion of the internship, the candidate can receive membership fees and 2.0 CEU’s towards their recertification. Qualifications: Currently possessing or working toward Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science or a related field. In pursuit of a CSCS, USAW, or SCCC Certification. A strong desire to become a Certified Collegiate/Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach. Must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. Preferred Qualifications: Experience working with collegiate or professional athletes. Currently possessing CSCS, USAW, or SCCC Certification. COVID-19 Vaccination. In pursuit of a Graduate Assistant/Paid Strength & Conditioning position. To Apply: Email Cover Letter, Resume, and References to Michael Griffin, Assistant Director, Sports Performance at mgriffin@scu.edu.

Yale (FCS): Yale Strength and Conditioning is seeking qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Summer 2022 semester. This internship includes a classroom lecture component as well as rigorous hours in the weight room alongside full-time coaches for hands on experience. Students will not only gain the knowledge of program design and theory, nutrition, athletic testing, and leadership, but also have the chance to apply what they have learned in a practical setting with Division I athletes. The goal of this internship is to give interns the necessary tools to obtain jobs within the strength and conditioning field. The hours will closely resemble that of a full time strength and conditioning coach. This is an unpaid internship, but hours can be used towards academic credits for college. It is also an NSCA accredited continuing education site. You will receive 2 continuing education units (CEU’s) upon completion. The ideal prospective candidate would be a current or recently graduated college student. Preference will be given to those who have studied Exercise Science, however all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Additional considerations will be given to those who have an athletic or coaching background, as well as those who are eager to gain experience coaching in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Begin date: May 9, 2022(Tentative Orientation Date). Send a cover letter and resume to Yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com to apply.