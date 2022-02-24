Strength Scoop - Thursday February 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Valdosta State (GA): The Valdosta State Athletic Department is accepting applications for multiple Strength & Conditioning graduate assistant positions. Graduate assistants will help promote the Blazers’ 12 NCAA Division II intercollegiate athletic programs. Valdosta State University is a member of the highly competitive Gulf South Conference and won the NCAA Division II National Championship in Football in December of 2018. The Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistants will receive a monthly stipend in addition to tuition remission (not fees). Responsibilities include, but not limited to, design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, assisting with other sports when needed, provide instruction for safe and effective lifting techniques and equipment use. Also track performance, strength progress, and communicate regularly with head coaches and athletic training to collaborate on program design and modifications. All applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in health and human performance related field, and have a strong desire to pursue a career in the strength & conditioning field. Applicants must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified, and MUST be certified through the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditional Association (CSCS). If you are not certified, do not apply. Appointment contingent on candidate being accepted to the VSU Graduate School in the program of the applicant’s choosing. All graduate assistantships are renewable for two consecutive years (two years total). The 2nd year appointment is contingent upon successful completion of GA duties and responsibilities which includes maintaining a minimum of six graduate credits each semester of assistantship and maintaining at least a 3.00 cumulative GPA. The candidate appointed to the position will receive a yearly stipend of approximately $6000 in addition to a tuition waiver. This person must be willing and able to work daily office hours and nights and weekends throughout the academic school year including vacation periods. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license. Preferred start date: August 2021 Application Deadline: Open until filled. To ensure consideration, complete applications must be received by March 13, 2022. Send cover letter, resume, and three (3) references to: Graduate Assistant Marc Struck at mstruck@valdosta.edu.

Colorado: University of Colorado is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance Program for the 2022 Summer training period. This is an unpaid opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Colorado Football Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play processes. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Colorado, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 25th, and last until Friday, August 5th , 2022. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification. Per university policy it is required that all University of Colorado students, faculty and staff have their COVID-19 vaccine plus booster and verification must be presented before the start of the internship. Deadline to apply: Friday, March 18th, 2022. If interested send email with subject header “Colorado Football Sports Performance Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Scott Sacuskie at scott.sacuskie@colorado.edu.

Webber International (D-III): Webber International is looking to hire a strength and conditioning coach. Under the supervision of the Director of Athletics the Strength and Conditioning Coach will be responsible for the development and management of individual and group strength training programs for men and women student-athletes participating in the intercollegiate athletics program. EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, and TRAINING: · Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field and 3 years of related experience or training; Master’s Degree preferred. CERTIFICATION: · NSCA – CSCS Certification. · NCCA – SCCC Certification. · Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)/Automated External Defibrillator (AED) certified (or to be obtained within six months of employment; retained during course of employment). Send Resume to Brad Niethammer at Niethammerbv@webber.edu