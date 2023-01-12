Strength Scoop - Thursday January 12, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UAB: The UAB strength staff will stay intact under Trent Dilfer and will consist of Lyle Henley (director of sports performance), Jason Jones (assistant director of sports performance), Bryant Novick (associate director of strength and conditioning), and Andrew Reinkemeyer (strength and conditioning associate). 2023 will mark Henley's eighth season leading the program.

Navy: is looking to hire a full time assistant football S&C coach. Requirements: Certified through NSCA/CSCCa, 2 two years coaching experience. Interested applicants send resume, cover letter & list of references in ONE COMBINED PDF to Director of FB S&C, Jim Kiritsy at USNAstrength@gmail.com.