Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Thursday January 12, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UIU October 23

UAB: The UAB strength staff will stay intact under Trent Dilfer and will consist of Lyle Henley (director of sports performance), Jason Jones (assistant director of sports performance), Bryant Novick (associate director of strength and conditioning), and Andrew Reinkemeyer (strength and conditioning associate). 2023 will mark Henley's eighth season leading the program.

Navy: is looking to hire a full time assistant football S&C coach. Requirements: Certified through NSCA/CSCCa, 2 two years coaching experience. Interested applicants send resume, cover letter & list of references in ONE COMBINED PDF to Director of FB S&C, Jim Kiritsy at USNAstrength@gmail.com.

You May Like

QwikCut October

Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 11, 2023

By Doug Samuels
XO Labs December 22

Strength Scoop - Friday January 6, 2023

By Doug Samuels
UIU October 23

Strength Scoop - Thursday January 5, 2023

By Doug Samuels
QwikCut October

Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 4, 2023

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm Dec 2022

Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 3, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday January 2, 2023

By Doug Samuels
XO Labs December 22

Strength Scoop - Friday December 30, 2022

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm Dec 2022

Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 27, 2022

By Doug Samuels