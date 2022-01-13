Strength Scoop - Thursday January 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Edward Waters (NAIA - FL): Edward Waters Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for Spring 2022. Start date is flexible. This is an UNPAID position. Please do not apply if this is not economically feasible for you. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following: assisting with the execution of the strength and conditioning program; set up and break down for daily training; routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities; completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Please Email a resume, cover letter, and references to Coach Morris at s.morris@ewc.edu.

Big Walnut (OH): Big Walnut HS, located in Sunbury, Ohio (just north of Columbus) is looking for a Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. This is a full time position with benefits. Salary based on experience. Submit resumes to robpage@bwls.net.