Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Alex Derenthal has joined the staff as director of sports performance. He spent the past four seasons at Georgia State as an assistant strength coach.

Furman (FCS - SC): Andre Bernardi, the team's assistant athletics director for strength and conditioning, has added the title of associate head coach