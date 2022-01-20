Strength Scoop - Thursday January 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Old Dominion: The Old Dominion University Sports Performance department is now accepting applications for 2 UNPAID positions for the Spring 2022 semester. This internship will begin ASAP and expect to last till the end of the semester. Depending on performance, these interns may be asked to return for the summer semester. Those chosen will gain valuable experience working within a Division 1 sports performance department while assisting with the design and implementation of the sports performance programs for football, field hockey, swimming, rowing, and lacrosse. In addition, those chosen will gain experience working with sports science modalities such as ForceDecks and Playertek. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the supervision and execution of the sports performance programs, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facility, assisting with nutrition station duties, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a strong desire to become a sports performance professional. In addition, one should be pursuing or have their CSCS or a relevant certification (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; NASM, PES; USAW). Interested candidates should email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references to Aaron Rittgers at arittger@odu.edu.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2022 semester, Summer 2022 semester, and/or Fall 2022 semester with starting dates that are flexible. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) as the Director and an MSCC as the Assistant Director. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess, or currently be working on, CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Compensation: This is an educational internship with no monetary compensation provided. However, opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for successful interns. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

Greater Atlanta Christian (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia is currently accepting applications for a Head Strength Coach. The Strength Coach will direct the strength and conditioning needs for all high school sports through Performance Training classes, after school training sessions, and an 8-week summer training program. This position will also direct other members of the strength staff as they execute the high school and middle school training programs. Position Requirements: Candidates should have a CSCS certification and teaching/training experience in a high school setting. Candidates should also have a strong Christian faith and desire to advance the Christian mission of Greater Atlanta Christian. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume via email to athleticsGAC@gmail.com.