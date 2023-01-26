Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Thursday January 26, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

University of Pikeville (NAIA - KY): The University of Pikeville seeks a dynamic and creative Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position is responsible for the design and implementation of strength training and conditioning programs in‐season, off‐season, and preseason for all school‐sanctioned male and female athletic programs in a manner that reflects research driven practices. The ideal candidate will have a Masters in Kinesiology or related field, 2-3 years of experience in the field, and a current relevant professional certification credentialed by an independent accreditation agency (i.e., CSCS certification). This is a full time, salaried position with benefits. To view the full job posting and apply, please visit this link. Only applicants who apply online will be considered.

