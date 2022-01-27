Strength Scoop - Thursday January 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UT Martin (FCS): UT Martin Football is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant on our Strength and Conditioning Staff to start immediately. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a movement science discipline. Job requirements are to assist the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in the day to day operations of the Football Strength and Conditioning program. Coordinate and monitor team workouts. Assist in any additional duties directed by the Head Coach and/or the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Past and current experience preferred. Certifications a plus. If you are selected for this position, you will receive a tuition waiver, housing, food plan, and a stipend for each semester while in this position. Email a cover letter, resume, and a minimum of three references to UT Martin DFO Chris Bell at cbell55@utm.edu.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position beginning May 23, 2022. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting in all aspects of Strength and Conditioning for Football, as well as, directly overseeing the design and implementation of Strength and Conditioning programs for 2-3 Olympic Sports; Maintain a safe and effective weight room with a focus on the health and welfare of the student-athlete; Supervision, organization and administration of athlete testing, computer data entry and assisting in the day-to-day operation of the J.B. Higgins Weight Room. This position requires early mornings, evenings, weekends, some holidays, and other duties as assigned. We offer a $19,000 per year position, including a tuition waiver and a stipend. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa-SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); Current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; Experience with the Olympic lifts; Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition; Experience in a Division I strength and conditioning program; Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); Strong communication skills; Ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis; Initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis; Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Playing and/or coaching experience at the Division 1 level. To apply please send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Dan Darcy at ddarcy@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is February 25, 2022.