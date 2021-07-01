Strength Scoop - Thursday July 1, 2021

Mid-America Nazarene (NAIA - KS): MidAmerican Nazarene University, an NAIA University located in Kansas City has an immediate opening for a Strength and Conditioning GA working with the Universities Olympic weightlifting team. If you could post this for us, that would be great. Thank you!MidAmerica Nazarene University is currently searching for a highly motivated individual to fill the Fall 2021 Strength and Conditioning GA to work with the university's Olympic Weightlifting team and other MNU college athletic teams. Start Date will be August 9th, 2021. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience working in a college strength and conditioning setting. You will also be mentored by a Certified Master Strength and Conditioning coach with the CSCCA. The Candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science or related field. Daily Responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting strength staff in the design and the implantation of the strength programs related to the Olympic lifting team, and the other collegiate programs on campus, coordinating travel, recruiting, coordinate hosted meets, and assisting in academic support as well as maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Preferred Qualifications: Strong work ethic, highly motivated, experience working in and Olympic Lifting setting or a Sports Performance environment, currently hold or working towards a nationally accredited strength and conditioning certification (USAW, CSCS, SCCC, etc.) and acceptance into MNU's Graduate program. Compensation includes tuition waiver, $5,200-$7,500 (dependent on, on or off campus living). Benefits, and a meal plan. Applicants interested please submit a cover letter, resume, and at least 3 professional references to Whitney Rodden at wtrodden@mnu.edu.

Stony Brook (FCS - NY): Stony Brook University Athletic Performance in Stony Brook, New York is searching for 2-4 Fall Semester interns to work with all of our Division 1 sports teams. Work hours will span from morning to evening 3-5 days per week. The internship will last for 16 weeks starting on Monday, August 16th for orientation and ending on December 10th. Candidates who are interested in hands on strength and conditioning coaching experience, and sport science collection are encouraged to apply. This internship has potential to continue into the Winter and Spring semesters. Intern responsibilities include but are not limited to educational assignments, coaching, and equipment maintenance. Individuals interested in this position should send an email with resume attached to Assistant Director of Athletic Performance Joe Quattrone at joseph.quattrone@stonybrook.edu.

D1 Training: D1 Training North Pittsburgh is now accepting applications for a Strength and Conditioning Coach. D1 Training North Pittsburgh is located in Cranberry Township, PA (20 miles north of Pittsburgh). Responsibilities include supervising and executing strength training programs for gym members, local teams, and personal training athletes. The position requires coaching athletes of all ages as well as all sports. We are seeking individuals with passion, energy, and knowledge to train young local athletes. Desired qualifications include a bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field as well as the CSCS Certification. We offer competitive pay and a great opportunity to build a reputation working with athletes as well as opportunities to grow professionally within the gym. If interested in the position, please email a letter of interest along with a resume to joel.stewart@d1training.com.