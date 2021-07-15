Strength Scoop - Thursday July 14, 2021

Western Carolina: The Western Carolina University Sports Performance Department is looking to fill 2-3 professional internship positions for the Fall of 2021. These are strictly VOLUNTARY/UNPAID POSITION’S that will include a strict curriculum to help with the development of candidates who are serious about pursuing a career in the Sports Performance Industry. The ideal candidate is humble, disciplined, hardworking, coachable, willing to learn, and can support themselves throughout the internship. Potential candidates must be currently finishing up or have completed their undergraduate degree in exercise science, kinesiology, or related fields. It is the goal of this internship to educate potential candidates in true speed development, basic programming, command of coaching on the floor, management of daily operations in the weight room, as well as the science of training for sport. Candidates will also be tasked to complete a final project putting into practice everything they have learned. On top of an extensive curriculum, potential candidates will be tasked with the upkeep and organization of the weight room, fueling station, as well as making nutritional shakes on a daily basis. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in ONE PDF document to Collin Lawless, clawless@wcu.edu Assistant Director of Sports Performance. This position will start on August 23rd, 2021 and end December 3rd, 2021.

NJIT: The NJIT Strength and Conditioning Department is looking for intern strength and conditioning coaches for the fall 2021 semester. This position will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and hands-on experience at the Division 1 level with a variety of sports. The position will also have the opportunity to work with GPS monitoring and Velocity-Based Training technology. Responsibilities: Assist in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, as assigned. Requirements: Working toward or completion of a Bachelor’s degree in a related field. First Aid/CPR/AED Certified. Preferred: CSCS or SCCC. Looking to move into a full-time position in strength and conditioning. Experience in a weight room, in collegiate athletics, and/or experience working with collegiate student-athletes. To learn more about NJIT Athletics, please go to njithighlanders.com. If interested, please email Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Drew Culp, a cover letter, resume and references at culp@njit.edu.

VMI: Virginia Military Institute is accepting applications for a part-time PAID Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach beginning August 1 2021. This is an outstanding opportunity to advance in the strength and conditioning field. The appointment will last the duration of one full calendar year. Duties include involvement in the supervision of safety during training sessions, assisting with daily administrative, maintenance items, operations and other duties as assigned. Incumbent must demonstrate a strong commitment to the Cadet-Athlete concept and a working knowledge of NCAA, Southern Conference and Virginia Military Institute rules and regulations; a positive attitude, willingness to learn, and an excellent work ethic. Minimum Qualifications: Completion of a Bachelor’s Degree, CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification and current CPR certification. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in an exercise related field. Evidence of project completion, consistent attention to detail, and efficiency in a fast- paced environment will be highly considered. Required Documents: Resume, Cover Letter and three references. Apply online via this link. Please send Resume, Cover Letter and three references to Chris Steck , Director of Sports Performance for Olympic Sports, with title “Assistant Strength and Conditioning Position” at steckcm@vmi.edu Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Sacramento State: Sacramento State University Strength & Conditioning is currently seeking volunteer interns for the Fall 2021 internship program. This internship is UNPAID, and will allow interns the opportunity to work with both Football and Olympic sports programs. The internship program will begin Monday, August 27th and go through Friday, December 3rd. This position is responsible for assisting the football strength and conditioning staff with the implementation of the fall in-season program, set up and break down of all training sessions, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training division-I collegiate athletes. Applicants should have, or be working towards, a BA/BS in Exercise Science or a related field. Completion of this internship can fulfill credit hours towards a program degree, SCCC certification, and potentially offer increased opportunities for advancement in the field of strength & conditioning. Preferred qualifications include certification(s) from one or more of the following organizations: The CSCCa (SCCC), NSCA (CSCS), or USAW. Candidates must possess excellent communication skills, great work ethic, and a strong desire to work in the field of strength & conditioning. Previous coaching experience, collegiate athletic playing experience, and familiarity with fundamental weight room exercises is ideal, but not required. Please send your cover letter, resume and 3 professional references, in PDF format, to Tristan McLaren, t.mclaren@csus.edu.

North Carolina Central: North Carolina Central University: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is accepting applications for internship positions for the Fall 2021 semester. This is an UNPAID internship; this volunteer position offers Division I experience and the opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. Candidates will COACH, and will have a chance to serve as top assistants for select varsity sports. Qualifications: Candidates must have a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu