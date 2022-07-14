Strength Scoop - Thursday July 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance & Sports Science program for 2022 Fall Season. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve as a Football Sports Performance Intern Coach and assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance & Football Sports Science staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this role will assist in Catapult GPS distribution/collection, post-training data collection/analysis, and operation of all sport science technologies such as Vald ForceDecks, NordBord, and Perch Velocity Based Training. This internship also includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies. The curriculum includes education of strength training techniques, sport science technologies and applications, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must have a strong desire to become a collegiate FOOTBALL sports performance coach, possess an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study and CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. The loose start date is August 16th and would require roughly a 4-month time commitment with opportunity to advance for the fall pending positive evaluation. Deadline to apply is: August 7th. If interested in applying, send email with subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Matt Gebert, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at mgebert@stanford.edu.

Boise State: Boise State Football is currently accepting applications for 2022 fall sports performance internship positions. Positions are UNPAID and will run from August 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The volunteer positions will work hours determined by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Under the supervision of the Assistant Football Sports Performance Coaches, interns will have the opportunity to assist in Global Positioning System data collection, data computation and interpretation of results. Other duties will include setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, supplement distribution, facility cleaning/upkeep and any other duties assigned by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Candidates must possess a strong desire to pursue a career in sports performance, an open mind and a desire for professional development. Any offer of internship within Boise State Athletics will be contingent upon the successful completion of a criminal background investigation and may require a credit and/or motor vehicle background investigation depending on the position. To view the University’s full Background Investigations policy, please go to http://policy.boisestate.edu. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume and 3 professional references in ONE PDF DOCUMENT to Coach Lucas White, Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance at lucaswhite61@boisestate.edu.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University: Davenport University Sports Performance is currently accepting applications for Fall 2022 Internship positions. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to work with Football and various Olympic sports. The department’s goal is to educate our interns through hands on coaching, reading, discussion and training. Responsibilities will include the implementation of in-season and off-season training, set up and breakdown of equipment, training and data input. Preferred qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an exercise science or related degree, CSCS certification and coaching experience. There is no monetary compensation for this position, please do not apply if not economically feasible. Start date is August 29th. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and 3 references in one PDF file to Jeff Tremper at Jtremper@davenport.edu

CSU-Pueblo: The Colorado State University Pueblo Sports Performance department is seeking two interns for the Fall semester of 2022. Purpose: The purpose of the sport performance internship is to assist the sports performance staff in the implementation of the strength and conditioning program for student-athletes at Colorado State University Pueblo, and assist in administrative duties. The sport performance internship will prepare the individual to become a sport performance professional. The internship will provide opportunities to work with certified strength and conditioning coaches, coach student-athletes, and perform administrative duties related to sport performance. This internship is voluntary, unpaid, and intern will receive no benefits. Responsibilities of the sport performance intern include but are not limited to: 1. Coaching student athletes in the strength and conditioning program. 2. Assist in the set up and breakdown of strength and conditioning sessions. 3. Assist in the cleaning and maintaining of the strength and conditioning facilities. 4. Taking attendance at training sessions 5. Possibly serve as the strength and conditioning coach for a team. 6. Continuing education by reading, learning how to design training programs for student athletes, learning how to implement training programs for student athletes, demonstrating lifts, communicating with student athletes, athletic trainers, and coaches. Qualifications of the sport performance internship are: Individuals who are pursuing or have earned their bachelor or master’s degree in kinesiology, physical education, exercise science and sports medicine, athletic training, sport management, and are interested in pursuing a career in strength and conditioning, sport science, sport coaching, athletic training or physical therapy. Interns must have earned a certification or must be in the process of earning a certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association-Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association-Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC), and USA Weightlifting (USAW) any level. If you are interested in this internship please email your cover letter, resume, and three references to curstaldi.harris@csupueblo.edu.

Wilkes: Wilkes University invites applicants for a Strength and Conditioning Assistant Coach / Intern in the Intercollegiate Athletics Department for the 2022-23 academic year. A Bachelor’s degree is required. CSCS or SCCC certification and/or experience at the high school or collegiate level is desirable. This internship includes a stipend and housing. The successful candidate is responsible for effectively assisting the head coach in directing and administering all aspects of the strength and conditioning program to serve twenty-three varsity sports and the campus community. Primary responsibilities are to provide instruction with an emphasis on safety; test and evaluate student athletes; maintain fitness records; perform scripted rehabilitation of student athletes under the direction of a certified athletic trainer; repair and maintain fitness center equipment and supervise student work study staff. The individual must possess relevant experience in the field of strength and conditioning; have a strong sense of professionalism and communication skills; be willing to work independently evenings and weekends; be goal oriented; have the ability to inspire and motivate others and make a commitment to follow NCAA and conference rules. Wilkes University is an independent, comprehensive university dedicated to academic excellence in the liberal arts, sciences, and selected professional programs. The University has approximately 2,450 students at the undergraduate level and over 1,500 full time equivalent students at the graduate and first professional levels. Its institutional focus is on developing strong mentoring relationships with each of its students and contributing vitally to economic development of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The University is located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a revitalized city that is located on the lovely Susquehanna River and is within two and one-half hours driving distance of New York City and Philadelphia. To apply, send an email to Head Strength Coach Keith Klahold at keith.klahold@wilkes.edu . Please be sure to include a cover letter, resume and three references. Review of applications begins immediately. Wilkes University is constantly seeking to become a more diverse community and to enhance its capacity to value and capitalize on the cultural richness that diversity brings. The University strongly encourages applications from persons with diverse backgrounds.