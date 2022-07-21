Strength Scoop - Thursday July 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UConn: The University of Connecticut Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for volunteer interns with the UConn Football program for Fall 2022. This volunteer position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. Responsibilities will include: Assist the Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of UConn’s Division I FBS intercollegiate football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of Catapult equipment for every training session; and participate in weekly educational sessions and assignments for the duration of the internship. Minimum Qualifications Must have a strong work-ethic, enthusiasm and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa - SCCC; NSCA -CSCS; USAW and CPR-First Aid certification. University/Department/NCAA COVID-19 Protocols Successful candidates must adhere to all University/Department/NCAA COVID-19 safety and testing protocols for the duration of the internship. Failure to comply may result in termination of the internship. Protocols are subject to change without notice. Start Date: August 2022 and Approximate End Date: December 1, 2022. To apply candidates must email a letter of application, resume and the names of three references to: jobsinathletics@uconn.edu. Screening of applicants will begin immediately. Fulfillment of this position is contingent upon the successful completion of a pre-appointment background check.

Morehead State (FCS - KY): Morehead State University is accepting applications for (2) Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning or Staff Assistant positions for the upcoming 2022 Fall and Spring semesters. This position will include duties to cover a 10 month period starting August 1st and ending in May each year (pending approval from administration and the possibility to start sooner or later than the given date). Details on position and teams will be addressed once contacted. Candidate must be CPR/AED certified. Preferred qualifications: certified through the NSCA or CSCCa, or pursuing certification as well as previous experience in a strength and conditioning setting. Please email 1 PDF document with your cover letter, resume and list of 3 references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Dylan Genung at drgenung@moreheadstate.edu.

Colorado School of Mines (D-II): The Colorado School of Mines Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking hard-working applicants for VOLUNTARY/ NON-MONETARY internship positions working with all varsity sports within our program for the Fall Term 2022 (August 15 – Dec 15). Interns will have the ability to learn from a CSCCa Approved Mentor. The intent of the internship is to provide a semester of hands-on training to prepare the candidate to take on the next level position in strength and conditioning as either a graduate assistant or full-time strength coach. Interns are expected to participate in a comprehensive and challenging educational program, including whiteboard discussion and hands-on experience in the following areas: program design, biomechanics, football, and Olympic program development, exercise instruction, Olympic lifting progressions and techniques, plyometrics, speed and agility techniques, energy system development, regeneration methods, nutritional basics, leadership and facility and athlete management. Internship responsibilities will include various duties within the Colorado School of Mines Strength and Conditioning Department. Hours will vary throughout the semester and may include early morning, late afternoon hours, and weekends. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience is a plus. Requirements: 1) CPR/AED/First Aid 2) Must be working towards a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field 3) Must have, or working towards CSCS, SCCC, USAW, etc. 4) Must have a strong desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning profession 4) Must be pro-active, excellent work ethic, and disciplined. Compensation: VOLUNTARY/Non paying Continuing education resources, SCCC/CSCS certification prep, access to networking opportunities, the potential future recommendation for professional advancement, and continuing mentorship beyond completion of the internship.

In order to determine if you’re a correct fit for our program please email the following information to Cover Letter, Resume, References to Isaiah Castilleja at ipcastil@mines.edu

Southeastern Oklahoma State University: Southeastern Oklahoma State University Sports Performance Department is now accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Coach for the Fall Semester of 2022. Southeastern Oklahoma is a Division II Athletics program sponsoring 11 NCAA programs and competes in the Great American Conference, located in Durant, OK. We also have Men’s & Women’s Rodeo. The GA position offers a tuition waiver as well as a monthly stipend. Qualified candidates would be primarily responsible for development, implementation and coaching of assigned sports as well as provide assistance in daily operation of the weight room. This individual will report to the Director of Sports Performance. Candidates need to be knowledgeable in sport specific training, motivated, high energy, and contain great communication skills. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university, CPR/AED and First Aid certification are required. Applicant must be admissible to Southeastern Oklahoma State University Graduate program. To apply, send one email including your cover letter, resume and list of 3 professional references (in this order) to the Keith Baxter, Director of Athletics, kbaxter@se.edu.