Strength Scoop - Thursday July 22, 2021

Howard (FCS): Howard University Strength & Conditioning is seeking applicants who are highly motivated and passionate about strength and conditioning to fill four (4) available unpaid internships positions for the Fall of 2021. Start date is negotiable, and can be for the start of Fall preseason or the beginning of the semester. Applicants must be seeking to become a Certified Strength & Conditioning Coach or already certified through the NSCA or CSCCA. This internship will not just be a protein shake stocking and bench wiping experience, there is plenty of opportunity for coaching experience to be earned. You will be getting hands on coaching experience at America’s top Division 1 HBCU. Howard University is located in Washington D.C. This position comes with no financial compensation. If you are interested please send a cover letter, resume and recommendations as one PDF to A.J. Levy at alton.levy@howard.edu.

Illinois State (FCS): Illinois State University Athletic Performance is currently accepting applicants for Fall 2021 internship positions. This is an unpaid position that will run August – December. We are looking for ambitious, hardworking individuals that look to pursue a career in collegiate strength and conditioning. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the Athletic Performance Staff (Football and/or Olympic) with the set-up, breakdown, and implementation of daily training sessions; daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room; and other various duties assigned. Qualifications: Will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or begin studying for the CSCS certification through the NSCA. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to work in a Division I athletic performance program, participate in a comprehensive intern curriculum, and work under a CSCCa-approved mentor to become eligible to take the CSCCa exam. Applicants- please send a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references to Coach Dan Lensby, Assistant Director of Athletic Performance at dhlensb@ilstu.edu.

Stony Brook (FCS - NY): Stony Brook University is looking for VOLUNTEER interns for the Fall 2021 Semester. Qualified candidates will gain experience with Football as well as various Olympic Sports. Duties include assisting in all aspects of strength and conditioning, GPS and Force Plate data collection, and daily upkeep of the Weight Room. Minimum requirements include: Current CPR/AED certification, a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Preferred qualifications include: A degree or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as a SCCC or CSCS certification or in progress. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and list of 3 professional references in one PDF document to Kevin Markle at kevin.markle@stonybrook.edu.