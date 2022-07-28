Strength Scoop - Thursday July 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FAU: Florida Atlantic University Football has an opening for 1-2 UNPAID sport science internship positions. Selected candidate(s) will work directly with the football student-athletes, Director of Sport Science, and Football Strength & Conditioning Department to monitor and improve performance. Responsibilities will include coordinating and executing data collection, analyses of datasets, building various dashboards/reports, and researching/presenting on various topics under the sport science umbrella. FAU Football currently has the following resources to collect data: Catapult GPS, Polar HR, VBT, timing gates, and jump/plyo mats. Preferred requirements: recent completion of or pursuit of bachelor’s degree (e.g., Sport & Exercise Science/Kinesiology/related field, Engineering, Data Science), experience with one or more of the aforementioned technologies, and proficiency with Microsoft Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook). Must be able to lift/move/carry up to 50 pounds, capable of working in fast-paced and demanding environment and have current First Aid and CPR certification. Please note the following: this is NOT a remote position – it is located in Boca Raton, Florida; no financial compensation, including relocation assistance, is offered. For interested candidates, please send a resume and three references as one PDF to Chad Herring, Director of Sport Science for Football, at herringc@fau.edu.

Millersville University: The Millersville University Strength and Conditioning Department is IMMEDIATELY accepting applications for a qualified individual to fill the position of Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant. The Graduate Assistant position is a two-year assignment beginning with the 2022-23 academic year and includes a tuition waiver for graduate credit hours and a $2,500 per semester stipend. The Graduate Assistant will report directly to the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach and will be responsible for up to 5-6 Olympic Sports. Additional responsibilities include: primarily assisting with the football strength and conditioning program, assisting with nutrition education, as well as helping implement the overall training programs for all sports. The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science (or related field), and must also be admitted into a graduate program at Millersville University. Other qualifications include a strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to work, hold certification(s) and/or seeking to get certified in at least one of the major certifications below. Preferences (but not limited to): CPR/AED/First Aid Certified, CSCS, SCCC, USAW. Interested applicants should submit a single PDF file including: (1) a resume, (2) a cover letter, and (3) contact information for three professional references, in this specific order. Review of candidates will begin immediately. If interested in this position please email your cover letter, resume and three references to Kyle Regensburg at kyle.regensburg@millersville.edu with the subject MU S&C GA Position. Employment is contingent upon successful completion of a background check. Review of applications will begin immediately.