Strength Scoop - Thursday July 7, 2022

North Dakota State: North Dakota State University’s Football Strength and Conditioning program is seeking a candidate for a fall internship. This position will run August thru December. The intent of the internship is to provide hands-on coaching experience working with our strength and conditioning staff and eventually with our student-athletes. This will be a volunteer internship, but will allow the individual to gain knowledge of our program thus making them a viable candidate for future paid internship and Graduate Assistantships. Duties will include assisting the Director of Football Strength & Conditioning with all aspects of the football strength and conditioning and nutrition programs. Applicants must be prepared to work long hours. These hours will vary throughout the internship and will include early morning, late afternoon, or weekend. Requirements: Applicants must possess a relentless work-ethic and have a strong desire to work with football in an intense environment. They must understand the importance nutrition plays in the development of student-athlete and be willing to assist in that role. Pursuing one of the following certifications: SCCC; CSCS or USAW. Candidates that are open-minded, inquisitive and have the ability to listen and learn through an example-based, learning environment are encouraged to apply. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, and names of three references to Matt Bauman at matt.bauman@ndus.edu.

Georgia State: The Georgia State University Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning department is currently accepting applications for volunteer intern positions for the Fall '22 academic period. Qualified candidates will work directly with the strength and conditioning staff beginning August 18 and ending December 14. We are looking for individuals with a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning at the collegiate level. Must be able to commit to a minimum of 20-30 hours/week. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the athletic performance staff with the set-up, breakdown, and implementation of all training sessions; daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment; assisting with daily administrative tasks, and any other duties assigned by the intern coordinator. Qualifications: Will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or be working towards a CSCS certification from the NSCA and/or a SCCC certification from the CSCCa. CPR/AED certification is highly preferred, and all qualified candidates must be able to pass a background check. Qualified candidates will receive hands-on experience working in a Division I athletic performance program, participate in continuing education sessions to build their knowledge in performance and nutrition, and will have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations. Applicants, please send a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references in ONE PDF File to Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jeff Davidson at jdavidson23@gsu.edu. Subject line should read “Last Name_Fall 22 Internship Application”.