Strength Scoop - Thursday July 8, 2021

Southwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): SWOSU has hired Austin Stroeh is the Bulldogs' head strength coach. He spent the past six years in an assistant role at South Dakota.

New Mexico: University of New Mexico Football athletic performance is currently accepting applications for the FALL2021 volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the FALL 2021 season. Start date: AUGUST 3RD. There will be an opportunity to continue in the spring. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL athletic performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL athletic performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Nate Matos at nmatos6@unm.edu.