Strength Scoop - Thursday June 10, 2021

St. Augustine's University (D-II - NC): The St. Augustine's University Strength and Conditioning Department in Raleigh, NC is now accepting applications for engaging, highly motivated volunteer strength and conditioning coach positions for the fall of 2021. The start date will be around July 15th, and the finish date will be November 19. All interested candidates will take the next big step in their strength and conditioning careers by engaging in the day-to-day operations of running a Division II weight room at one of the most prestigious HBCU's in the nation! No housing or monetary compensation will be offered, but the hands-on experience and possible positive professional reference(s) will help lead you into the next stages of your career! Any interested candidates are invited to send a resume, cover letter, and a list of three references to Kevin Moroney at kmoroney@st-aug.edu.

William & Mary (FCS - VA): William & Mary is looking for 5 professional interns to assist with all teams during the 2021 fall session. This is NOT a weight room cleaning, protein shake stocking, only position. This will be a hands- on coaching experience that will also include an educational portion covering relevant literature. This is an UNPAID position and will begin August 6th and run till November 18th. Individuals will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in the college strength and conditioning field as well as assist with data collection from GPS. Candidates should be pursuing a certification with the CSCCA or NSCA or already hold one. Candidates should be prepared to work early mornings, nights or weekends depending on training schedules. Interested candidates should submit a resume and professional references to Erich Murphy, Director of Athletic Performance at emurphy01@wm.edu.

VCU: The VCU men's basketball strength and conditioning staff is seeking to fill the position for one (1) highly motivated intern for the fall and spring semesters for the 2021-22 basketball season. The candidate chosen will work exclusively with the VCU men's basketball team. Duties and responsibilities will include but not limited to: cleaning and maintaining the weight room, set up and take down before and after every lift, provide nutritional assistance for players, and record and track weight room data. In order to be considered for the position, candidates must have a Bachelors degree in Exercise Science, Sport Science, or related field. They must submit a cover letter, resume, and at least three (3) professional references to koierp@vcu.edu.