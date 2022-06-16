Strength Scoop - Thursday June 16, 2022

VMI (FCS): VMI Football is looking for the head strength and conditioning coach email wachenheimsa@vmi.edu if interested.

Idaho State (FCS): Idaho State has a strength GA position available. The position begins Aug. 7, comes with a tuition waiver and a $1,326 monthly stipend. It comes with oversight of three Olympic sports as well as football. Email brandonstephens@isu.edu with a cover letter, resume and three references in one PDF file and "Graduate Assistant, Strength & Conditioning" in the subject line if interested.