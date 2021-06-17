Strength Scoop - Thursday June 17, 2021

South Carolina: The University of South Carolina Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2021. We are looking to start the position August 2021; the internship will conclude at the end of the 2021 season with the opportunity to stay through the Spring. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance/cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Nate Sedergren at sedergrn@mailbox.sc.edu

Iowa: The University of Iowa Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Fall 2021 internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. The internship may fulfill course credit if necessary. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs for various sports, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, and professional development throughout internship program. Opportunities to work with many performance monitoring technologies including but not limited to: Force Plates, GPS, Omegawave, Tensiomyography and Velocity Based Training systems. CSCCA mentorship is available to assist your eligibility for the certification. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCA, USAW, or NSCA certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references as a single PDF file to zachary-walrod@uiowa.edu.

NDSU: North Dakota State University’s Strength and Conditioning department is seeking applicants for a Football Strength and Conditioning paid internship starting in August of 2021. Applicants will be compensated with a small monthly stipend. The goal of the internship is to provide a semesters worth of a hands-on learning experience. Candidates must have an interest in a career as a collegiate strength and conditioning coach. They must also understand the importance nutrition plays in the development of student-athlete and be willing to assist in that role. Interns will learn by working side by side with football coaching staff and football strength/conditioning staff, as well as the players. Days will be long, demanding and fast- paced. Weekends may be required. A willingness to learn, a strong work ethic and the ability to take direction will be key to the individual’s success in this program. Knowledge and skills learned during this internship will help the individual become a viable candidate for graduate assistantships. Please include cumulative GPA on resume. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, GPA, and names of three references to: Eric Perkins at eric.perkins@ndsu.edu.

Weber State (FCS - UT): Weber State University, a Division I university member of the Big Sky Conference, is actively seeking motivated individuals for the UNPAID internship program. There are 2-3 spots available with Football, and 1-2 spots available with Olympic Sports. The internship program will run from AUGUST 4 TH thru DECEMBER 11 th . Interns will gain practical experience working in a Strength and Conditioning Setting. Over the course of the semester interns can expect to work early morning, late afternoon, and/or weekend hours. As an intern you can expect to assist with all team training sessions. Gain valuable knowledge and experience via, exercise selection/progression/regression, facility management, and professional development assignments. The goal of the internship program is to develop the skills and coaching experience that prepare successful interns for graduate assistant positions at the conclusion of their time in the program. Requirements: Graduate, or Undergraduate students working towards a degree in exercise science or related field. A strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Professional at the Collegiate Level, ability to maintain a flexible and demanding schedule, effective communication and leadership skills in a group setting. Compensation: Academic credit and professional experience only, this is an UNPAID internship. Application: Interested candidates must email a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Derekrosinski@weber.edu Subject “Weber State Strength and Conditioning Internship”.

College of Charleston: The College of Charleston is looking to hire an assistant director of sports performance that will work primarily with baseball. See more details and how to apply via this link.

Harker Heights HS (TX): After three seasons, Reb Brock has resigned as director of strength and conditioning for Del Valle ISD (TX) and is moving to the same role at Harker Heights HS (TX).