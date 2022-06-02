Strength Scoop - Thursday June 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Moravian University (D-III - PA): Moravian University Sports Performance is currently accepting applications for the PAID INTERN SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACH position. This position pays $8,500 for 12 months of work, at 15 - 20 hours per week. Additional pay opportunities/advancements are available through the University. Paid Intern Coaches may enroll in up to two courses (undergraduate, graduate, or seminary-6 credits) per semester in which they are paid employees on a space-available basis. Interns will be provided professional development opportunities, daily learning opportunities, resources and assistance in preparing for major certifications such as the CSCS, and professional references for future opportunities in the field. Coaching responsibilities include, but are not limited to, creating and implementing various training programs for assigned teams, overseeing training sessions, some weekend coverage, & communication with Sport Coaches. Having knowledge of different training philosophies, Olympic lifts, & turf training is highly recommended. Preferred qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and possess or are pursuing certifications for either CSCS, or SCCC. Relevant certification; NASM, CSCCA, USAW. First Aid-CPR-AED Certification is required. Some previous coaching experience is preferred as well. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and list of references to Thomas Long, Director of Athletic Performance at longt@moravian.edu.

Mississippi Gulf Coast CC (JC): The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletics department is accepting applications for the newly established position of “Director of Strength and Conditioning”. Responsibilities: Design and implement strength training and conditioning programs in-season, off-season, and preseason for all school-sanctioned male and female athletic programs in a manner that reflects research-driven practices and our institution’s Long-Term Athletic/Fitness Development Model; maintain workout schedule for Athletic Performance Facility; assist with daily maintenance and upkeep of strength training facilities. Compensation: Full benefits, 12-month position. July 1st 2022 start. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Human Performance, or related field. Must hold at least one of the following certifications. Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) OR Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa). Interested applicants can obtain additional information on the position and/or apply for the position using this link.