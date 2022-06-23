Strength Scoop - Thursday June 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pennsylvania: The University of Pennsylvania Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer and accredited internship positions for the 2022 Fall (August-December) semester. Positions are available for both the football and Olympic Sport tracks. Compensation: This is an unpaid position, but successful applicants will build valuable experience working with Division-I athletes, learn the operations in a Division-I strength and conditioning program, familiarize themselves with Kinduct, SpartaScience, and PUSH band technology implementation, and partake in a rigourous academic and practical curriculum for potential college credit. Responsibilities: Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with facility maintenance, equipment and training set up/breakdown, assistance/supervision of training sessions, and working on professional development as assigned by the internship supervisor. Qualifications: The candidate must possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. Other preferred qualifications include certification from a nationally accredited association (SCCC, CSCS, USAW), previous coaching experience in a collegiate or high school setting, and personal experience as a collegiate athlete. It is STRONGLY PREFERRED that candidates be seeking college credits. Applications: Please put "Fall 2022 Internship" with your desired track (Football, Olympic) in the subject line of the email, and send resume (3 references) to Coach Pat Dolan at pdolan@upenn.edu

Wingate: Wingate is looking to hire an Associate Director of Sports Performance. Design and implement sports performance programs Football and men's Basketball, as well as assist with the other sports teams of the university, Effectively teach and execute proper technique of lifts and drills; strong command and supervision of team workouts, Assist sports medicine staff with rehabilitation of sports related injuries to student-athletes, Coordinate and mentor current/future interns and volunteer Sport Performance coaches. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, Current NSCA CSCS or CSCCa SCCC certification, One + years of collegiate or professional sports performance experience, CPR/AED and First Aid certification. Preferred Qualifications: Master’s degree from an accredited college or university, Certifications encouraged: USAW, FMS, CISSN, PRI, etc. Please email Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 references to the Director of Sports Performance at d.brovero@wingate.edu.

Arkansas Tech: The Arkansas Tech University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking a qualified applicant for an immediate Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. Start date: July 5, 2022. Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to Andy Lakmann, at alakmann@atu.edu.

Pepperdine: Pepperdine Sports Performance is seeking applicants for the 2022 Fall Semester Internship Program. Interns will be responsible for weekly presentations to the full-time staff along with weekly educational assignments. Interns will participate in a Division I environment with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience assisting the full-time staff working with student-athletes. The following subject areas will be addressed during your internship: assessing your athletes and pre-session readiness, varying models and methods of periodization and programming, resistance training variables, movement classification, Olympic lifting variables, energy system development, power training, linear speed development, and various other topics. Responsibilities for the internship will include session set up/breakdown, cleaning and upkeep of the facility, and working directly with designated student-athletes. You must be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours per week. Our goal is to have interns advance in the field of strength and conditioning after completing our internship. If you are serious about becoming a Sports Performance coach, this internship will help you develop the necessary tools to advance in the field. Dates for the position will run from August to December. Please note this is an unpaid internship, and we do not offer housing. Please send your resume and three references to Amy Allegre at amy.allegre@pepperdine.edu.

Webber International: Webber International is looking to hire a head strength coach. Under the supervision of the Director of Athletics the Strength and Conditioning Coach will be responsible for the development and management of individual and group strength training programs for men and women student-athletes participating in the intercollegiate athletics program. Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field and 3 years of related experience or training; Master’s Degree preferred. NSCA – CSCS Certification, NCCA – SCCC Certification. Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)/Automated External Defibrillator (AED) certified (or to be obtained within six months of employment; retained during course of employment). Send Resume to Brad Niethammer at NiethammerBV@Webber.edu.

Lindenwood (MO): The Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications to fill a position for the Fall of 2022. This is a Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach position (official job title is Athletic Performance Coach, student employee). The position is paying $16.00 per hour, 40 hours per week for 40 weeks ($25,600 total). The Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach will assist with football and be responsible for 3-4 other sports as assigned by the Director of Athletic Performance. We are considering candidates who possess the following qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related field, CSCS or SCCC, and a CPR/First Aid/AED certification. Experience with all elements of strength & conditioning at the collegiate level is preferred. The deadline for application is July 1, 2022. If interested, please send an updated resume and a list of 3 professional references to the Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Director, Michael Reese, at mreese@lindenwood.edu. Pay is $16.00 per hour, 40 hours per week, 40 weeks. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or Related Field, Certified: CSCS or SCCC, CPR/First Aid/AED certification, Minimum cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.0, Must be accepted/enrolled in one of Lindenwood University's Graduate Programs.