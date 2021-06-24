Strength Scoop - Thursday June 24, 2021

Miami: University of Miami (FL) Strength and Conditioning is seeking highly motivated people to fill the Fall 2021 internship positions working primarily with Football, but will help with some Olympic sports. This internship will start August 5 , 2021 and will end December 31 , 2021. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Also, you will be mentored by a Certified Master Strength and Conditioning coach with the CSCCA. The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and MUST be CPR and First Aid certified. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting staff in the design and implementation of strength programs including set up and breakdown of training equipment; as well as assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, and ongoing professional development through the internship curriculum. Preferred Qualifications: Strong work ethic, and highly motivated. Experience working in a Strength or Sports Performance environment; currently hold or working towards a nationally- accredited strength and conditioning certification (USAW, SCCC, CSCS, etc.) PLEASE NOTE: These are non-paid volunteer position. Will gain experience as well as future recommendation for employment. Applicants please submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Victor Ishmael at v.ishmael@miami.edu.

San Jose State: Aaron Potoshnik, the program's lead assistant athletic performance coach, has been promoted to director of football athletic performance, per source.

Georgia: The University of Georgia is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021 internship position that would work with the Football Strength and Conditioning Staff. This is an UNPAID position that is responsible for assisting the Georgia Strength and Conditioning Staff with all departmental responsibilities. The internship program contains both academic and practical curriculum related to the field of Strength and Conditioning. The candidate must possess a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and a willingness to learn. Other preferred qualifications include certification from a nationally accredited association (SCCC, CSCS, USAW), previous coaching experience in a collegiate or high school setting, and personal experience as a collegiate athlete. There is NO MONETARY compensation for this position. However, you will gain valuable experience with a diverse staff with years of experience in the profession. Participants will also have the opportunity to sit for the SCCC and CSCS Exam. Candidates must also understand they must abide by all NCAA and SEC guidelines. Please send resume and 3 references to Coach Ben Sowders at bsowders@sports.uga.edu.

Notre Dame: The University of Notre Dame is looking to hire a strength and conditioning coach for Olympic Sports As an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, you will play a key role in an elite Division I department who values the total student-athlete experience. By immersing yourself in a culture that promotes togetherness, drive, creativity and curiosity, you will gain valuable on and off-field experience that will prepare you for future growth opportunities. Primary job responsibilities will be the design, implementation, and scheduling of sport specific strength and conditioning programs as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning for Olympic Sports. Must be proficient in Olympic and strength training movements, load monitoring, exercise selection, programming speed mechanics, agility drills and plyometric progressions. The ability to communicate and develop a working relationship with sport coaches, athletic trainers and student-athletes is imperative. Prior experience working with basketball, soccer, golf and/or swimming strongly preferred. Please apply via this link.

Southern Miss: The University of Southern Mississippi, a member of Conference USA and NCAA Division I (FBS), invites applicants for the position of Athletics Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant. This is a 9-month, graduate student position that runs from August 16, 2021 to May 15, 2022 with the potential to be renewed. Position includes graduate school tuition and a monthly stipend. . POSITION SUMMARY: Assist with all Olympic Sports Strength & Conditioning. Help with the maintenance and upkeep of the Strength & Conditioning Facilities & compliance with all appropriate university, Conference USA, and NCAA Rules/Regulations. Candidate will also assist with other Olympic sports when available. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Must be an eager, hard-working, passionate individual who is willing to develop and grow as a collegiate Strength & Conditioning coach. Experience interning/working in an NCAA/NAIA 4-year college or university weight room for at least one year with a variety of teams. Possess CPR/AED and First Aid certification. Candidate MUST have proof of either a CSCS or SCCC certification. Additional recommendations such as USAW, FMS, RPR, etc. are highly recommended. SALARY: Full graduate school tuition and a monthly stipend. DEADLINE: The deadline for applications is July 15, 2021 APPLICATIONS: If interested, please email your cover letter, resume, and list of 3 professional references in 1 PDF file to Mary Alexander at mary.m.alexander@usm.edu.

Trinity College: Trinity College is accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Fall 2021 semester. Opportunities include: completion of volunteer hours for an academic degree program, assisting in the supervision and training of 30 Division III intercollegiate athletic programs and access to our strength and conditioning intern educational program. Preferred qualifications include: Matriculating through an exercise science or related academic program, current SCCC and/or CSCS certification, CPR certification and previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or have previous collegiate athletics experience. Minimum qualifications include: pursuing SCCC and/or CSCS certification and the desire to further one’s career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. This is an unpaid position. Interns will receive an educational experience that will prepare them for a future career in college athletics. Better understanding of program design and coaching techniques and receive college credit if applicable. This is a link to our internship website that has testimonials and an in-depth explanation of the internship experience you will receive here at Trinity College. To apply send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in ONE PDF to the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Matthew Hyde, via e-mail at matthew.hyde@trincoll.edu