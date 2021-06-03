Strength Scoop - Thursday June 3, 2021

UConn: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Andrew Smith has left UConn to join the strength staff at Oklahoma. Quan Thompkins has been promoted and Tyler Hill has been hired.

West Virginia State (D-II): West Virginia State University is accepting resumes for Head Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. Responsibilities include leading the WVSU football strength and conditioning program, coordinating strength and conditioning for all sports in the WVSU athletic department, and working with Head Coaches to design and implement specific workout programs for each sport. This is a Restricted Earnings Position that includes a stipend and housing with a possibility of graduate school classes. To apply, send a cover letter, resume, and references to Robert Branch at rbranch@wvstateu.edu. Review of applications begins immediately, and the position will remain open until filled. West Virginia State University is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution and does not discriminate against any person because of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, or disabilities.

Saint Anslem College (D-II - NH): The Saint Anselm College Strength and Conditioning Department in Manchester, NH is now accepting applications for the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach position. This is a 10 month, renewable position and begins around August 1 2021. Duties will include but not limited to oversight of strength and conditioning efforts for football, baseball, and 3-4 other teams as assigned. Other primary duties include overseeing campus fitness center and student staff. Minimum requirements include current CPR/AED certification, nationally-accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC), and Master’s degree in a related subject field. Compensation includes a competitive salary and benefits package. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and professional references in one PDF file to Codi Fitzgerald at cfitzgerald@anselm.edu.

Maryland: University of Maryland Basketball Performance is currently looking for VOLUNTEER/UNPAID interns for the 2021 Summer/Fall semesters. Interns may have the opportunity to continue the rest of the season based on performance. Responsibilities include (but not limited to): Set up, breakdown, and general maintenance of training sessions and facilities. Assist in the design and execution of all facets of the athletic performance training program for both men and women basketball, assist in daily maintenance, cleanliness, and upkeep of training facility, active participation during in-service meetings. Qualified applicants must have a strong desire to pursue a career in the strength & conditioning/ athletic performance. Preferred qualifications: bachelor’s degree or entering senior year of undergraduate course work, pursuing or already holding CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification, previous experience within a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Applicants should send resume and 3 Professional References in pdf format to Assistant Director of Basketball Performance, Keith Pough at kpough@umd.edu. Applicants must be fully vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination and present a negative PCR test prior to start date.