Strength Scoop - Thursday June 30, 2022

Eastern New Mexico (D-II): Eastern New Mexico University is currently accepting applications for the role of Assistant Sports Performance Coach. JOB SUMMARY: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for Men’s and Women’s Basketball, along with directing and assisting the Olympic side of the department. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: SCCC/CSCS certification. CPR and First Aid certification. Previous strength and conditioning experience. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Experience working with basketball. COMPENSATION: Full time salary - $31,200 with access to affordable housing. Projected start date is July 25 th . Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and references to Clay Lavigne – Assistant AD for Sports Performance, at clayton.lavigne@enmu.edu.

Texas State: The Texas State University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Intern Coaches for the Fall 2022. This position is unpaid but offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning through earned future recommendations and will allow the chosen individuals to study under a CSCCa approved mentor. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with the supervision of the Texas State Football team, set up and breakdown for daily strength and conditioning activities, routine maintenance, cleaning, and organization of the training facility, as well as the opportunity to gain hands on coaching experience. Prerequisites include working toward, or completion of a bachelor’s degree, and working toward NSCA or CSCCA certification. Please email a cover letter, resume, and three references in PDF format to jlr415@txstate.edu, with the email subject “FALL INTERNSHIP”.