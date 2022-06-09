Strength Scoop - Thursday June 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pepperdine: Pepperdine Sports Performance is seeking a Fall 2022 Graduate Assistant This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of sports performance programs for assigned Division I teams, assist full-time staff with their respective teams, assist with the sports performance internship program, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the training facilities. The candidate will receive full tuition coverage throughout their program (2 years), with an opportunity to work on campus during athletic events for income. This position requires early mornings, evenings, and some weekends. Please note we do not provide housing or meal plans. Candidates must have received their bachelor's degree, and be admitted to Pepperdine's Graduate School of Education and Psychology. Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition is required. Understand and comply with the laws, policies, rules, and regulations governing Pepperdine University, its employees, and the rules of the NCAA. The start date for this position is August 1st. Required Qualifications Include: - Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field - Practical experience coaching within a collegiate strength and conditioning facility - Completion of CSCS - First Aid, CPR, and AED Certification (required within 30 days of hire) - Basic computer proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel. If interested please email your resume, cover letter, and three references to amy.allegre@pepperdine.edu with the subject line "GA Application

Lynn University: Lynn University is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach (part-time). Bachelor’s degree required. Experience with collegiate athletes required. CSCS or SCCC, CPR, AED and First Aid certifications are required. Sports Performance experience is preferred. This position reports to the Director of Sports Performance. Assist in the training and motivation of 350 student-athletes to maximize their potential for athletic performance and injury prevention. The Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach will, in conjunction with coaches and athletic trainers, organize and design strength, power, speed, agility and flexibility programs for assigned sports: maintain safety, hygiene and efficiency of the Fitness Center. All interested candidates should apply here.