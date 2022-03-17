Strength Scoop - Thursday March 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FIU: Florida International University is currently accepting applications for Summer 2022 Internship positions. Qualified candidates would work with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department as well as other Olympic sports. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the FIU Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the Summer program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Participation in Collegiate Athletics is preferred. Other preferred qualifications include certification from an accredited organization, previous coaching experience, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. If interested, please apply before May 1st. Start date would be May 31st and continue through the end of the Summer semester. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Noel Durfey at ldurfey@fiu.edu.

Lindenwood (D-II - MO): The Lindenwood University Athletic Performance Department is currently seeking applications for VOLUNTEER coaches for Summer 2022. The internship will primarily work with the Lindenwood football program with the start date being May 25th, 2022 and will end July 29th, 2022. Applicants will be expected to fulfill 20 hours minimum per week. These positions are UNPAID but offer the opportunity to gain on-the-floor coaching experience, an eight-week curriculum course, and the ability to fulfill course credit. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of summer training for the Lindenwood football team, set-up and breakdown of sessions, daily cleaning/organization of the facility, as well as participation in the internship curriculum. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS - First Aid/CPR and AED certified, working towards or recently attained Bachelor's, reliable and consistent personal conduct, strong work ethic and a passion to listen, learn, and apply knowledge. PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS - Working towards or recently attained CSCS/SCCC/USAW, and previous player or coaching experience at the collegiate level. These positions offer the opportunity to gain hands-on coaching experience and are designed to provide you with the tools, knowledge, and experience to further your coaching career. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references with "Lindenwood Internship Application" in the subject line to Coach Jon Hull at jhull@lindenwood.edu

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University Sports Performance is accepting applications for the position(s) of VOLUNTEER INTERN(S) for the summer of 2022. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a summer-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the sports performance / strength and conditioning. Coaching opportunities include assisting with all varsity sports, including football, in administering all phases of the sports performance program. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to, session set up/breakdown, implementation of all training sessions, daily and weekly maintenance of weight room equipment and administrative duties such as data entry and tracking for various teams. The ideal candidate for this internship must possess a determined work ethic, positive mind set, and a desire to excel in the field of sports performance. The individuals will serve as assistants(s) for football and select sports as assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. Qualifications: Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar and must possess or be working towards a CSCS. Interns will and will also have the opportunity to earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa under mentor Master Strength Coach Cori Metzgar. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Cori Metzgar, Director of Sports Performance (cmetzgar@mail.wou.edu) or Alec Olson, Assistant Sports Performance Coach at olsonaj@mail.wou.edu.

Georgia: The University of Georgia Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking for qualified strength and conditioning interns for the 2022 summer. Responsibilities include: assisting with the supervision of training, assisting with daily administrative and maintenance duties and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will receive Division I Intercollegiate experience, college credit towards graduation if applicable and will be involved in the CSCCa mentorship program necessary to achieve the SCCC certification. Preferred qualifications: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise physiology or related field; NSCA-CSCS or USAW certifications; CPR certification. Experience in a strength and conditioning program or having previous collegiate athletics experience is preferred. To apply: Please send a resume, and three professional references to Coach Jordan Barber at jbarber@sports.uga.edu.