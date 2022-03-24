Strength Scoop - Thursday March 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hawaii: The University of Hawai‘i Football Strength and Conditioning staff is now accepting applications for (2) TWO UNPAID INTERNSHIP positions for the Summer 2022 training block. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the weight room and running program for the football team, set up, breakdown, and clean-up of the daily training, maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other assigned tasks. Required qualifications include initiative, a strong sense of urgency, solid work ethic, effective communication skills, and the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. As well as the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. Interns will be provided with an educational curriculum to complete throughout their time serving the Hawai‘i football team. The curriculum will cover current discussion topics in strength and conditioning, programming, and development. As a reminder, no financial compensation will be provided. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Head Football Strength Coach, Kody Cooke, at cooke4@hawaii.edu.

Concordia-St. Paul: Concordia St. Paul is looking to hire a graduate assistant. The Graduate Assistant of Strength and Conditioning reports to the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach and assists in all aspects of strength and conditioning for student-athletes. Education and Experience Minimum Qualifications: · Successful completion of a full 4-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree; OR appropriate combination of education and experience. Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) by the CSCCa or Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) by the NSCA within one year of hire. Maintenance of CPR, AED and First Aid training required. Preferred Qualifications: Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) by the CSCCa before employment starting date and maintained throughout appointment · Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education or related field. · Previous strength and conditioning coaching experience with collegiate student-athletes preferred. USAW Certification Potential start date: April. Apply via this link.