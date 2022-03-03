Strength Scoop - Thursday March 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Kennesaw State is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant FOOTBALL Strength & Conditioning coach. The chosen candidate will work year-round with the football team and train one other Olympic Sports team. Must have or be working towards CSCS or SCCC & be able to be accepted into a graduate program at Kennesaw State University. Position covers full tuition and offers a semesterly stipend., no housing is provided. This job is intensive in daily operations of the football program including accountability, recruiting, team travel and nutrition. Will be at all practices & games. Interested candidates please send Resume, Cover Letter & list of references to Coach Jim Kiritsy at ksuowlstrength@gmail.com.

USC: The University of Southern California is currently accepting applications for a Volunteer Internship for Summer 2022 Semester to work with football. This is an UNPAID internship. This internship will start on 6/1/2022 and last through the summer with potential to continue into the Fall and Spring semester. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates will also earn accredited hours under a Master Strength Coach needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Must be working towards a certification (CSCS or SCCC). It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is financially feasible before applying. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references attached to Caesar Martinez (caesarma@usc.edu).