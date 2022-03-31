Strength Scoop - Thursday March 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kenyon College: This professional internship/fellowship with Kenyon College will allow you to gain experience in leading, programming, and running 22 Division 3 athletic teams. The candidate will gain hands on experience and ownership in their teams, learn how to meet and develop relationships with coaches, administration, and other support staff. The candidate will also learn how to build relationship with equipment providers, and how to manage a departmental budget. Teams will be assigned based off of prior experience, and needs of the department at that time. The candidate WILL BE ENCOURAGED to work outside of the needed hours, and I will help connect you with potential employers. Typical hours expected are 3p - 730p, but candidate is welcome to work as many as they want. At the completion of the school year, this candidate will be able to attain one certification of their choice at no cost. Kenyon is tied for the most national championships in NCAA history and competes in the NCAC. Kenyon is 45 minutes from Columbus, and 90 minutes from Cleveland. Candidate will also have the opportunity to go on many site visits with other schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania to build their network, and set them up for the future in the field. Interested candidates can send their materials to navratil2@kenyon.edu.

Florida State: The Seminoles football program seeks to hire a summer intern. This internship is designed for you to develop the needed experience and skillset to make you a strong candidate in taking the next step in your coaching career- this typically being a graduate assistant position. This internship is intended for those whose #1 goal is to become a Strength & Conditioning coach at the collegiate level. Qualifications: In pursuit of or recent completion of a Bachelor’s degree in an exercise science related field. Experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. If not already certified you will be expected to begin your certification process towards your CSCS, SCCC, and/or USAW during your internship. Compensation: This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal assistance. Internship credit hours can be obtained along with expanding your professional network and references. How to apply: Email a Cover Letter, Resume and 3 References to Nick Dowdy – Senior Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach - ATH-FBStrength@fsu.edu Application Deadline: April 20, Internship runs from May 25 – July 31.

UAB: UAB Basketball is accepting applications for volunteer strength and conditioning internship positions for Summer 2022. Report date is June 1st and will run through the end of July. This position will be included in all activities on and off court for the UAB men’s and women’s basketball programs. This position will be utilized in a coaching, sports nutrition, sports science, and operational role through the summer semester. This is an unpaid position; however, you will gain valuable experience in a collegiate basketball strength and conditioning program as well as potential references for future employment in the field. We are looking for highly motivated individuals who have a strong desire to pursue collegiate strength and conditioning and are willing to commit a minimum of 20 hours/week with early mornings, long days, and evening hours. Preferred qualifications: CSCS or SCCC certification (or working towards either certification) If interested, please send resume + 3 professional references to Jon Uribe, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at jonuribe@uab.edu.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Sul Ross State is looking for a Strength & Conditioning Coach. This is a full time coach that will be for the entire athletics department. Starting Salary is 36.5K Please apply via this link.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson is seeking highly motivated applicants to fill Summer 2022 (May-August) Strength and Conditioning Internship Positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division 1 Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to work directly with multiple teams. This internship can be used for course credits. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters in Exercise Science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa or NSCA certification(s). Sign volunteer form and complete background check before start date. COMPENSATION: This is an unpaid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To APPLY (DEADLINE April 15th): Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Matt Hunter at mdhunter@stetson.edu.

William & Mary (FCS - VA): William & Mary are looking for 4-5 professional interns to assist with football, men’s and women’s basketball and all other teams on campus during the 2022 summer sessions. This will be a hands-on coaching experience that will also include an educational portion covering relevant literature. This is an UNPAID position and will begin May 31st and run through August 5th. Individuals will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in the college strength and conditioning field as well as assist with data collection from GPS and Nord board. Candidates should be pursuing a certification with the CSCCA or NSCA or already hold one. Candidates should be prepared to work early mornings, nights or weekends depending on training schedules. Interested candidates should submit a resume and professional references to Erich Murphy, Director of Athletic Performance at emurphy01@wm.edu.