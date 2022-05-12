Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Thursday May 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Johnson C. Smith (D-II - NC): Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte NC (DII-CIAA) is seeking qualified applicants for a certified Strength & Conditioning Coach/ Assistant Football Coach. The position will work primarily with Football, Basketball, Track & Field. Candidates must have their bachelor's degree and necessary certifications. This is a full time position with benefits included. Interested candidates please send resume and certifications to Head Football Coach Maurice Flowers, email: maflowers@jcsu.edu No phone calls please.

Bethel University (TN): Bethel University has an opening for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Qualifications include: a Bachelor degree, internship experience working with Football, Olympic sports and pursuing CSCS, SCCC or USAW. This position will come with 50% graduate tuition assistance, a monthly stipend, meals, housing, gear and potential compensation toward becoming certified. This position will assist football and have an opportunity to oversee other sports. This candidate must be committed to their development and growth as an S&C coach. This position will gain a ton of hands on coaching and programming experience. Must hold current CPR, AED and First Aid Training. Start date for this position will begin July 1. Interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter of interest, Resume and 3 professional references to Brighton Hill at hillbr@bethelu.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately.


