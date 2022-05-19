Strength Scoop - Thursday May 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Alabama A&M (FCS): Alabama A&M University Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Volunteer Intern Strength and Conditioning Coaches for the Summer of 2022. The internship will begin on June 6th & conclude July 19th. Opportunity to continue interning through the Fall Semester will be Available. This is a voluntary position and will receive no monetary compensation. Priority consideration will be given to Candidates who possess or are working towards Certification through the NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa, or USAW and are CPR / First Aid / AED Certified. Previous coaching and or playing experience is a plus. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Set up and breakdown of training sessions, general maintenance, cleaning of the training facilities, assisting with the supervision and execution of the training sessions for all sports including Football. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Dedrick Bartie at dedrick.bartie@aamu.edu.

UNC-Pembroke (D-II): UNC-Pembroke is looking to hire a Full Time Dual Role Assistant Athletic Performance Coach/Assistant Track and Field Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for track and field as well as 2-3 additional athletic programs. This person will also coach either jumps/multi or throwers, depending on experience and best fit. This individual will also assist in strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration, and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or similar field. Must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED, and First Aid certification within the first 30 days of beginning the position. CSCS,CSCCA, or USAW certified. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Two to Three years of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred as well as Two-Three years experience coaching either jumps/multi or throwers. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at cory.minnie@uncp.edu. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.